What it’s like living like a billionaire aboard a 67m megayacht in Monaco

I’ve always fantasised about what it’s like to be rich. And I had a taste of it on my second sojourn to Monaco this year for the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show with Italian luxury yacht manufacturer Benetti.

Giovanna Vitelli, chairwoman of the Azimut-Benetti Group, raised a glass to welcome us, bubbles effervescent against the glittering lights of Monaco in the distance from the upper deck of the Calex, a beautiful 67m superyacht anchored at Port Hercule.

It was a sophisticated soiree for an intimate group of 14, including journalists from all around the world, as we sat down to dine in shoes-off luxury with Vitelli as our host, together with group CEO Marco Valle, in exceedingly elegant al fresco surrounds.

One-Michelin-starred Italian chef Andrea Sarri made an appearance, specially flown in from Italy to tell us about the sumptuous courses he has prepared for us, beautifully presented between gilded cutlery on either side, and lovingly paired with some fine Italian vino including a 2016 Marchese Antinori vintage.

We then adjourned to the saloon where a sole cellist in black tie accompanied by an opera singer in a sparkly black gown performed a captivating aria.

It appears the Italians do do it better, and this is what it’s like living like the 1 per cent aboard a megayacht in Monaco, I thought to myself.