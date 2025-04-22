Bacha Coffee opens European flagship boutique on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees

Bacha Coffee has opened its European flagship on the iconic Champs-Elysees in Paris, marking a significant step in its global expansion. The 1,500 sq m, three-storey boutique is now the brand’s biggest outlet.

Founded in 1910 at the historic Dar el Bacha palace in Marrakech, Morocco, Bacha Coffee was brought onto the global stage by French-Moroccan entrepreneur Taha Bouqdib, who is based in Singapore. Bouqdib launched Bacha Coffee’s first international outpost in 2019 at Singapore’s Ion Orchard shopping mall.

Today, Bacha Coffee is managed by parent company V3 Gourmet, which also owns TWG Tea. It was established by Bouqdib and Singaporean billionaire Ron Sim, the founder of wellness technology and lifestyle products company OSIM.