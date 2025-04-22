Bacha Coffee opens European flagship boutique on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees
The opening is part of the Singapore-based company’s strategy to open a Bacha Coffee outlet in all major capitals of the world by 2030.
Bacha Coffee has opened its European flagship on the iconic Champs-Elysees in Paris, marking a significant step in its global expansion. The 1,500 sq m, three-storey boutique is now the brand’s biggest outlet.
Founded in 1910 at the historic Dar el Bacha palace in Marrakech, Morocco, Bacha Coffee was brought onto the global stage by French-Moroccan entrepreneur Taha Bouqdib, who is based in Singapore. Bouqdib launched Bacha Coffee’s first international outpost in 2019 at Singapore’s Ion Orchard shopping mall.
Today, Bacha Coffee is managed by parent company V3 Gourmet, which also owns TWG Tea. It was established by Bouqdib and Singaporean billionaire Ron Sim, the founder of wellness technology and lifestyle products company OSIM.
Located at 26 Avenue des Champs-Elysees, the Paris store aims to transport visitors to the Dar el Bacha palace in Marrakech. Its interior features precious tones of red ochre, black and white chequered floors, geometric patterned trellises and carved cedar wood.
A coffee boutique is located on the ground floor, where customers can discover a selection of more than 200 types of 100 per cent Arabica coffees, roasted by hand according to traditional methods. Diners can also choose to takeaway their coffees to enjoy them while strolling on the Champs-Elysees.
Any of the 200 coffees on offer can be prepared to order, hot or iced, accompanied by a serving of fresh Chantilly cream, along with a raw sugar candy stick and reusable glass straw. Customers may choose to pair their coffee with a selection of sweet and savoury croissants. Flavours include comte cheese, butter, coffee and chocolate, vanilla creme brulee and more.
The boutique seats a total of 100 guests across five distinctive spaces, spread over two floors.
To celebrate this opening, Bacha Coffee has collaborated with celebrated French Moroccan artist Mehdi Qotbi to conceive 2,000 serialised pieces of a special edition of the I Love Paris Coffee. Available exclusively at the Bacha Coffee Champs-Elysees boutique, the gift box, which is part of the Bacha Coffee Signature Nomad collection, reproduces Mehdi Qotbi’s work which is integrated into the decor of the Parisian flagship.
Th opening of the new flagship is part of V3’s ambitious strategy to open a Bacha Coffee outlet in all major capitals of the world by 2030. The brand currently has 31 locations in 12 major cities, including Dubai, Doha, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Hong Kong.
“My dream is to be able to enjoy a cup of Bacha coffee whenever I travel to any major city in the world, in the same environment and with the same service and style,” Bouqdib said in an interview with CNA Luxury last year.
“Europe is a cornerstone of our global expansion strategy,” Bouqdib said in a press release. “The opening of our coffee house in Paris represents a major milestone and demonstrates our commitment to offering an unrivalled coffee experience, honouring our rich heritage while embracing the future.”