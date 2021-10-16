Ready to travel again? 'Restorative' vacation experiences in Bali, Phuket or Maldives

If the past 18 months have gotten you constantly wishing for a very long vacation to an exotic resort far away from all the troubles in the world, you are in good company.

In fact, for those who may be fortunate enough to start planning their long-awaited getaway from reality, the Singapore-based luxury hospitality group COMO, which is founded by Singaporean businesswoman Christina Ong, might have exactly what you need.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, COMO Hotels and Resorts is focusing on offering curated programmes that focus on post-pandemic restoration and traveling with a purpose at its 15 properties around the world.