Hidden Bali retreats: 5 quiet resorts away from the chaos

Bali is famous for its bright green rice fields, a lively local culture, and beaches where the sun dips in a fiery blaze. But if the packed cafes of Canggu or the traffic-choked streets of Seminyak leave you second-guessing your island dreams, don’t write Bali off just yet. Beyond the busy hubs lie hidden sanctuaries where peace, nature, and authenticity take centre stage. From jungle retreats with no walls to national park villas and mountaintop eco-lodges, here are five stays that offer all the magic of Bali – minus the crowd.

BUAHAN, A BANYAN TREE ESCAPE

The term “blending with nature” has a new meaning here. Perched in a lush valley of Payangan, 20km north of Ubud, Buahan carries out a bold design concept of “no walls, no doors” in all of its 16 villas, thus blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Staying here, you won’t need to get up from your bed to enjoy forest bathing.

The resort came at the right moment. Buahan, the world’s first Banyan Tree Escape, was officiated in 2022 when the world was in a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a holiday meant an opportunity to reconnect with nature, disconnect from urban life, and, well, escape reality.