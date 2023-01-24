The art of the blend: The Balvenie's latest whiskies are 'simple yet complex'

Speyside-based distillery The Balvenie’s new range of whiskies, the Rare Marriages, represents another feather in the cap for its longest-serving malt master, David Stewart. The collection comprises a trio of premium single malts: The Twenty-Five (previously released in late 2021), The Thirty, and The Forty – numbers that represent their ages.

For the Rare Marriages, Stewart picked from a small selection of the distillery’s rarest casks, before expertly marrying or blending them in an oak tun to bring out their nuanced flavours.

Marrying whiskies in an oak tun is a traditional practice not just at The Balvenie but also many other whisky distilleries. According to Brett Bayly, regional brand ambassador for The Balvenie Southeast Asia, what distinguishes the Rare Marriages from other "married" whiskies in its product range, such as The Balvenie DoubleWood 12, is the former’s goal of emphasising The Balvenie’s trademark honey profile.