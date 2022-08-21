A step back in time: Sailing from Bangkok to Ayutthaya on a luxury cruise boat

The Chao Phraya has been a barometer of Bangkok’s – and by extension – Thailand’s progress since the city’s formative era. When the Burmese army ransacked Ayutthaya in 1767 and razed it to the ground, the Siamese kingdom moved to establish their new seat of power downstream. Bangkok was then built around a network of canals fanning out from the river.

Its status as Thailand’s most important hub was cemented in 1782 when King Phutthayotfa Chulalok (Rama 1) established his capital on Rattanakosin Island – still the epicentre of royal Bangkok – and it has barely paused for breath since then.

Nowadays, greater Bangkok sprawls over roughly 1500 sq km in the Chao Phraya delta and is home to at least 9.5 million souls according to recent estimates. Yet while the capital has grown to become Thailand’s powerhouse, the Chao Phraya itself exerts considerable sway on the national psyche.

The Chao Phraya originates in the central Thai province of Nakhon Sawan – where several tributaries stream down from the kingdom’s northern hills. The river then flows for just under 400km before emptying into the Gulf of Thailand at Bang Pu. It’s not especially long (or deep), but its importance cannot be understated.

All current and former Thai capitals are situated along, or linked to, the river, which nurtures the fertile agricultural heartland of central Thailand and over half of the population with it. It’s no surprise that Thais view it as the lifeblood of their civilisation.

We take a leisurely first light lunch on Loy River Song – resident chef Suthat “Ton” Aim-anan setting a righteous culinary tone for the voyage with a zingy Thai beef salad followed by creamy coconut ice cream. During our repast, I quiz Phun, one of the boat’s butlers, about the emotions the Chao Phraya evokes among Thais.