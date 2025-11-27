Bangkok’s Suhring wins coveted three stars for 2026 Michelin Guide Thailand

Suhring rubber-stamped its credentials as arguably the top German fine-dining restaurant in the world today by joining Sorn as Thailand's second three-Michelin-starred venue.

The upgrade, the clear headline moment of the 2026 Michelin Guide Thailand launch ceremony held today at the Ritz Carlton Bangkok, prompted an emotional tribute from twins Mathias and Thomas Suhring, who dedicated the achievement to their grandmother, the woman who first inspired their love of cooking.

The nod to family mirrored last year’s ceremony, when Sorn chef-owner Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri dedicated his own third star to his young son. Different restaurants, different stories, but the same sense of lineage shaping Thailand’s ongoing culinary ascent.

If Suhring’s elevation felt inevitable, it’s because the restaurant has long operated at a three-star level.

Although billed as “German,” Suhring swerves bierkeller kitsch and stodgy Central European cliches. Instead, the twins chose a beautifully preserved garden villa down a leafy Sathorn side street as the home for their sophisticated, almost dreamlike interpretation of their homeland’s food.

The house retains its original floorplan, giving diners a procession of intimate rooms; the mezzanine, framed by floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the tropical garden, is one of Bangkok’s most seductive dining spaces. The open kitchen at the back of the home, where the brothers move with the practised calm of artisans, adds another layer of charm.

Their cooking plays out as a sequence of highly refined small plates that reinterpret German tradition with modern precision. Old-school techniques such as pickling, curing, smoking and fermentation are pushed into elegant contemporary territory, delicate, inventive, quietly playful.

And while the chefs jokingly insist there is “zero local influence” in their flavour palates, they’re the first to say that the ambience, the sense of fun and ease, is entirely Thai in spirit.

“Wow, I mean, what can I say?” Mathias said on accepting the award. "There was no phone call to tip us off about this, so it comes as a total surprise. This award comes after years of shaping and sacrifice. Years full of emotion and ups and downs. We’re so happy we went through all this and are standing here today.”

They thanked their team, their guests, and Thailand for giving them the creative oxygen to build something unique.