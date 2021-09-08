Fatigued? This holiday booking offers free credits, room upgrades

Our lives have been disrupted by COVID-19 and if you’re feeling fatigued, one thing that could make you feel better is planning your next travel adventure, even if it may not happen that soon.

Here’s an offer that will turn your frown upside down. Singapore-based hospitality group Banyan Tree is celebrating its 27th anniversary with the launch of its Rediscover The World campaign, offering travellers exclusive upsized packages worth up to 50 per cent in additional booked value.

Guests staying at least two nights at any of Banyan Tree’s hotels or resorts worldwide will be eligible for extra perks including additional dining credits, complimentary suite upgrades, savings on spa treatments and products, free airport transfers and more.

Banyan Tree properties are located in China, Indonesia, Korea, Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives and more.

Bookings have to be made from now till Oct 15, but even if you’re not planning to travel anytime soon, the offer is valid for stays up till September 7, 2022.

Cancellations, however, are dependent on each hotel's policy, which may differ.