The first Banyan Tree hotel debuts in Japan with an ode to local high culture
Designed by acclaimed architect Kengo Kuma, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto, situated in a historic temple district, marks the Singapore-based global luxury hospitality brand's first hotel in Japan.
The iconic Kiyomizu-dera temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, needs no further introduction. This centuries-old temple is renowned for overlooking a hillside, offering panoramic views of cherry blossoms in spring and vibrant fire-red maple leaves in autumn. And with its intricate architecture and deep cultural significance, Kiyomizu-dera has long been a symbol of Kyoto's timeless beauty and spiritual legacy.
But it can often feel overcrowded with swarms of travellers jostling to snap that perfect Instagram shot. Thankfully, sanctuary is mere steps away.
In August, Singapore’s very own Banyan Tree brand made its much-anticipated debut in Japan with a tranquil Kengo Kuma-designed luxury hotel. Nestled within a bamboo forest, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto is strategically set slightly apart from the hustle and bustle of the main historic Higashiyama district for a much-needed sense of tranquillity.
While the Banyan Group currently has seven other properties in Japan, including five hotels under sister brands Dhawa, Garrya and Homm within the Kyoto area alone, this is its first by its flagship brand in the land of the rising sun.
Even in a marquee year for the homegrown hospitality group, which has a portfolio of over 80 hotels and resorts in more than 20 countries across 12 brands – and is on track to launch 19 new properties this year – the team has pulled out all the stops for the Kyoto property.
“This is a significant milestone that underscores our deep respect and appreciation for Japanese culture and aesthetics. It cannot be better than Kyoto for our first Banyan Tree in Japan, especially with the location in Higashiyama next to Kiyomizu-dera Temple, which perfectly aligns with Banyan Tree’s character,” said Dharmali Kusumadi, senior vice president of design and development of Banyan Group.
Like many of its properties, which are designed to evoke a sense of place by embracing the local culture and environment, Banyan Tree Higashiyama reflects this ethos. A meticulous development process was harnessed to showcase the brand’s design philosophy which is rooted in cultural sensitivity, sustainability and a deep connection to nature, said Kusumadi. For instance, natural elements that anchor the site, like the bamboo forest and old sakura trees growing on the grounds were carefully maintained.
Star architect Kengo Kuma, known for his sensitive approach to harmonising with the natural environment is no doubt a natural fit for bringing the hotel to life. “In Japan, there is a deep-rooted tradition of seeking retreat in nature, known as In-sei which emphasises withdrawing from the bustle of daily life to find peace and spiritual renewal. Higashiyama, with its serene landscape and rich history, embodies this tradition perfectly,” said Kuma, citing how aristocrats from the late Kamakura period (1185-1333) would build villas here to immerse themselves in music, poetry and reflection.
“Our vision for Banyan Tree Kyoto was to honour this legacy by creating a space where guests can experience the tranquillity and spiritual fulfilment that has defined Higashiyama for centuries.”
Inspired by the ethereal beauty of Noh theatrical art and the concept of "yūgen" (mysterious, quiet beauty), the hotel’s architecture draws on traditional Japanese building techniques to evoke the destination’s timeless cultural essence.
At the heart of the hotel is a one-of-a-kind Noh performance stage which symbolically bridges the spiritual and physical worlds, particularly apt as the locale is believed to have a mystical significance as well.
This theatrical style of performance, designated an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, features performers wearing intricately hand-carved wooden face masks and is regarded as one of the world’s oldest-surviving art forms.
Even the masks are works of art in their own right. About 10 minutes’ drive from the hotel is the workshop of 77-year-old Noh mask artisan Mitsue Nakamura, whose creations are so remarkably lifelike even slight tilts of the mask lead to perceivable changes in expression from coy to happy to foreboding. (True to its philosophy of embracing local culture, the hotel can arrange private visits to Nakamura’s studio.)
The masks are the linchpin to Noh performances, which are typically devoid of complicated sets or props, relying instead on the actors who don these masks to convey the storyline of beloved Japanese tales. To orientate themselves while performing, actors rely on just two small eye holes and the four columns of the stage.
Kuma’s stage at Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto maintains this essential feature with its four structural columns but due to a practical challenge of not being able to construct a roofed building on the site, he drew on his personal design philosophy to innovate a new style of Noh stage. Unlike traditional stages which feature a covered roof and a back wall made of wood, Kuma’s rendition is instead crafted with exposed wooden beams that soar skyward and features his signature delicate wooden latticework.
“Seamlessly integrating with the surrounding natural landscape, the lush greenery of Higashiyama serves as a serene backdrop and the delicate interplay of shadows created by rafters and trees further enhances the connection to nature,” explained Kuma.
This cultural sensitivity extends to the guest rooms, designed by Yukio Hashimoto to evoke the intimate atmosphere of a Japanese ryokan, complete with the classic onsen bath experience. The interiors incorporate traditional elements of Japanese design including tatami mats, Hiba wood bathtubs and gold leaf accents and rooms are equipped with yukata, clogs and baskets for guests to use while they are there. At the same time, plush modern touches like lush Western-style beds, a pillow menu and fully stocked mini bar dial up the luxe factor.
All 52 rooms come with hiba wood soaking bathtubs and of these, eight rooms under the Onsen Retreat category have tubs connected to onsen water, said to have rejuvenative properties. Other guests may avail themselves of the hotel’s gender-separated public onsen bath for a traditional, communal onsen session.
Alternatively, the always excellent Banyan Tree Spa, famed among spa lovers for its excellent signature massage therapies, also emphasises Japanese-style wellness through its tranquil treatment rooms that feature onsen baths and steam saunas. Tip: Allocate at least one hour before a massage to fully luxuriate in these facilities.
The ryokan vibe continues via its culinary offerings, which is centred around Kappo-style restaurant Ryozen. Besides an elaborate Japanese breakfast every morning, the chef’s dinner kaiseki course menu is another highlight. With a focus on locally sourced seasonal ingredients such as Kyo-yasai (Kyoto vegetables) and black Shichimi chilli pepper, each dish in the multi-course meal is simply but elegantly prepared to showcase the subtle flavours of the fresh ingredients.
In a separate private cooking session, head chef Shinya Akizaki also reveals his secret to the depth of flavours in his cuisine – the restaurant’s signature dashi broth, which forms the base for many dishes, is made from five-year aged Rishiri kelp and further enhanced with bonito and tuna flakes for a satisfying umami flavour.
Yet, for all of Banyan Tree’s focus on embodying the locale’s character and culture, there is no stinting on the international appeal and service standards for which the brand is known for. This is most apparent during the hosted media preview stay a few weeks prior to the hotel’s official opening, where it was all hands on deck to ensure the operations run like clockwork.
Key executives from Banyan Tree were present to oversee the minutiae of running a luxury hotel, from fine-tuning the guest experience such as ensuring basic communication in English to taking note of even the smallest nuggets of feedback for the smooth execution of every detail. Staff were flown in from its various properties around the world to assist the local team as they got into the groove of delivering Banyan Tree-worthy service.
This rare insider’s glimpse into the inner workings of a luxury property is even more satisfying when it all comes together impeccably. We witnessed that firsthand during our omakase dinner at Ryozen when the team surprised us with an appearance by a maiko, an apprentice geisha. Dressed in an elaborate summer kimono and wearing hair accessories especially designed to reference the ongoing Gion Matsuri, she treated us to a graceful dance performance.
Afterwards, maiko Hidefumi indulged us in a cosy chat to answer all the questions we have about her craft. Our respect deepened when she described how she left her hometown to live in Kyoto because of her interest in traditional performing arts – even at the price of sacrificing comforts of the modern world, like not having a smartphone. This conversation was, to us, more precious than a typical session which would typically involve wordplay or drinking games, and was made possible because the team is adept at bridging the gap between local customs and international preferences.
Naturally, we spent the rest of our dinner marvelling at this rare opportunity to spend quality time with a maiko, instead of merely gawking at them as they hurry along the cobblestoned streets of Kyoto.
Now that is the Banyan Tree magic.