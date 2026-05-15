Bar Kap opens at the House of Tan Yeok Nee with cocktails inspired by its storied past
In one of Singapore’s most atmospheric heritage mansions, Bar Kap brings together clay-aged cocktails, Teochew-inspired details and intimate private rooms in a bar experience rooted in place.
The House of Tan Yeok Nee has lived many lives. Built between 1882 and 1885 by Teochew merchant Tan Yeok Nee, the Penang Road mansion later served as a railway station master’s residence, St Mary’s Home and School for Eurasian Girls and a traditional Chinese medicine clinic. Now, the last surviving of Singapore’s Four Grand Mansions has a new occupant: Bar Kap, an intimate cocktail bar whose menu draws on the building’s layered past. It opens officially on May 15 (Friday).
The concept is carried through the interiors. Original timber beams and carved details remain overhead, while mirrors and reflective surfaces catch the light. Upholstered chairs feature Teochew-inspired motifs, and a Y-shaped bar sits at the centre of the room, giving guests a view of the drinks being prepared. Booths along the hall are designed like Chinese teahouse alcoves – intimate spaces made for conversation.
Further in are two private rooms: the Carriage Room, finished in fabric, timber and painted brass, and The Chamber, styled after a traditional Chinese medicine apothecary, with clay vessels lining the shelves.
The vessels are not merely decorative. Bar Kap says it is the first bar in Singapore to revive clay ageing, an 8,000-year-old practice that matures cocktails in clay vessels to soften their texture and deepen their flavour over time.
The menu is divided into four eras, each reflecting a chapter in the house’s history.
The Kapitan Era pays tribute to Tan Yeok Nee. Its standout drink, The Pepper Peddler (S$28 or US$22), combines baijiu, gin and makgeolli with citrus and a firewater tincture. It opens with pepper, moves into tropical notes and finishes with a faint chocolate note from the baijiu.
The Station Master Era references the years after Tan Yeok Nee left the house, when it became a residence for railway officials. Dynamo (S$28), one of the stronger drinks on the menu, blends Irish whiskey, amaro, sherry and Drambuie with soy, chocolate and cardamom. As part of the clay-ageing programme, it takes on a softer, rounder profile over time.
The Order Era draws inspiration from the building’s time as St Mary’s Home and School for Eurasian Girls. Censer (S$26), named after an incense vessel, combines mezcal and Campari with pineapple and lime, and is topped with a torched pineapple ring. Smoky yet bright, it is more approachable than it sounds.
The Dynasty Era brings the story to the present, drawing on the building’s more recent life as a traditional Chinese medicine clinic. Black Lacquer (S$28) combines coconut rum, cherry wine, cold-brew kopi, molasses and shortbread. Rich and slightly nostalgic, it feels at home in the setting.
Food plays a supporting role, with bar bites and comfort dishes such as Mee Kapitan (S$20), served with minced pork and shrimp paste, and Bar Kap Bao (S$18), filled with beef and house-made achar.
The building also houses Jing Studio, a tea space led by a tea master and serving single-origin brews, blended teas and herbal infusions alongside pastries and confections. Jing Studio operates daily from 10am to 7pm, while Bar Kap opens from 5pm to midnight.
Reservations are strongly encouraged: please visit www.tablecheck.com, or call +65 8896 1035.