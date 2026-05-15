Bar Kap opens at the House of Tan Yeok Nee with cocktails inspired by its storied past

The House of Tan Yeok Nee has lived many lives. Built between 1882 and 1885 by Teochew merchant Tan Yeok Nee, the Penang Road mansion later served as a railway station master’s residence, St Mary’s Home and School for Eurasian Girls and a traditional Chinese medicine clinic. Now, the last surviving of Singapore’s Four Grand Mansions has a new occupant: Bar Kap, an intimate cocktail bar whose menu draws on the building’s layered past. It opens officially on May 15 (Friday).

The concept is carried through the interiors. Original timber beams and carved details remain overhead, while mirrors and reflective surfaces catch the light. Upholstered chairs feature Teochew-inspired motifs, and a Y-shaped bar sits at the centre of the room, giving guests a view of the drinks being prepared. Booths along the hall are designed like Chinese teahouse alcoves – intimate spaces made for conversation.