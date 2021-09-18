A staycation on Sentosa – with a side of Singapore colonial history

Wong started off the tour with a quick lesson on the military history of Sentosa, taking us through Sentosa’s lines of defence and its four forts, Siloso, Connaught, Imbiah and Serapong. He even whipped out a hand-drawn map, which helped us to visualise how the area looked like back in the old days.

The map detailed features such as the former kampung area located just outside the Blakang Mati Military Barracks, and how soldiers forged friendships with the locals. Wong himself was good friends with the pengulu’s (village leader) daughter, and still keeps a photo of her till this day.

Khor then took us on a walking tour of the Barracks, detailing aspects of the building that have been retained or restored. He shared how soldiers would sleep in bunks without any doors, and how the hotel’s lap pools were once where the soldiers’ washrooms were located.

Along the way, Khor shared light-hearted stories about the breakfast served in the canteen (lots of curry and fish), showing us personal photos of his time serving in the army.

The next day, we embarked on the Colonial Charm Tour. We were informed prior to our stay that there would be some walking involved, and to dress comfortable for the tour.

A little intimidated by the amount of walking needed, our fears were put to rest when we were picked up in a Mercedes-Benz by our tour guide and a driver. It was a rainy day, but thankfully, the skies cleared up just as we reached our first stop, the Fort Siloso Sky Walk.

While it’s typically a 11-storey climb to the top, we opted instead to take the shuttle bus. Once up, we were greeted with a scenic view over Sentosa and it was hard to believe that I had never been up here before.