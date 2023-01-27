Be among the first to check into these new hotels opening in Singapore in 2023

As every hotel junkie worth their salt knows, there is just something extra special about checking into a brand new hotel. With pristine linens, new bedding and un-worn out fittings - basically all the little things that self-proclaimed connoisseurs like keeping a lookout for - there is nothing quite like “breaking in” a fresh hotel room.

And this year, with a whole range of luxurious properties slated to open in Singapore, you will be spoilt for choice.

From the ultra stylish The Standard, which is known globally for its whimsical, design-led aesthetic to trendy digs such as The Serangoon House and Owen House in the up and coming neighbourhood of Little India, make 2023 the year you rediscover Singapore - in the lap of luxury. Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect.