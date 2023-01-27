Be among the first to check into these new hotels opening in Singapore in 2023
Expect great photo ops and top notch service.
As every hotel junkie worth their salt knows, there is just something extra special about checking into a brand new hotel. With pristine linens, new bedding and un-worn out fittings - basically all the little things that self-proclaimed connoisseurs like keeping a lookout for - there is nothing quite like “breaking in” a fresh hotel room.
And this year, with a whole range of luxurious properties slated to open in Singapore, you will be spoilt for choice.
From the ultra stylish The Standard, which is known globally for its whimsical, design-led aesthetic to trendy digs such as The Serangoon House and Owen House in the up and coming neighbourhood of Little India, make 2023 the year you rediscover Singapore - in the lap of luxury. Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect.
THE SERANGOON HOUSE
Be viscerally transported to one of Singapore’s most atmospheric neighbourhoods with a stay at The Serangoon House, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Located in the vibrant Little India district, the 90-room hotel owned by The Garcha Group showcases ornate Indian colonial design and interior architecture. The lobby sets the mood with custom made porcelain chandeliers, marble mosaic flooring and exclusive De Gournay wallpaper featuring historic scenes of India.
The rooms evoke the same opulent vibes with two-tier canopy beds specially handmade by European artisans while the bathrooms feature luxurious marble tiles and unique details such as swan shaped taps. There is a super local treat too - GupShup, the soon to open Indian street-food inspired restaurant, will offer authentic Indian breakfasts to kickstart the day.
Now open, 301 Serangoon Road
OWEN HOUSE BY HMLET
Another bolthole set to open in Little India (mark our words, this neighbourhood is set to become the next big thing) is Owen House, the latest addition to the Hmlet Boutique Collection. The 106-key property is the first hotel for the group, which is known for its co-living spaces. It dials up on the glamour with a modern art deco design that pays homage to the neighbourhood’s nostalgic grandeur of the 1920s. The well appointed rooms come with essential amenities including rain showers and blackout curtains to block out the ambient sound and light and come in various configurations with and without balconies.
Sunlight and Moonshine, the hotel’s lobby by day and speakeasy by night is a sleek space in a stylish emerald and gold palette and features a range of specialty cocktails. Hotel guests will also have access to two other lounges limited to guests only for privacy.
Opening in February 2023, 2 Owen Road
THE MONDRIAN SINGAPORE
Perched on the edge of F&B and entertainment enclave Duxton Hill is the Mondrian, with a sleek facade inspired by the heritage conservation area’s traditional architecture and shophouses. Part of the Ennismore hospitality group, the hotel houses 302 guestrooms and shophouse suites as well as a chic rooftop pool that is set to be the social heart of the building. In a nod to the artist Piet Mondrian, from which the hotel’s name is derived, there will be immersive installations and a contemporary collection of local and international artworks for guests to enjoy.
Even more priceless is the opportunity to check out all the buzzy restaurants and fancy cocktail speakeasies all within walking distance of the hotel without having to concern yourself with surge fares on the ride home.
Opening March 2023, 16A Duxton Hill
PAN PACIFIC ORCHARD
The Orchard Road skyline is set to get even more stunning with the soon to launch Pan Pacific Orchard. Conveniently located within walking distance of Ion Orchard, Palais Renaissance and Isetan Scotts, this 23-storey, 347-room urban oasis will feature three sky terraces drenched with lush foliage to create a green lung in the sky. Designed by award-winning WOHA Architects, the 10 special Beach Club Lofts, which come with a private outdoor balcony with direct access to the swimming pool, looks set to be among the hottest rooms in town.
Opening in May 2023, 10 Claymore Road
THE STANDARD, SINGAPORE
Following the successful launch of The Standard, Hua Hin and The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, the Singapore outpost of this buzzy hotel brand known for attracting the cool crowd will be opening this year. Located on Orange Grove Road across from Shangri-La Singapore, the 143-key hotel is designed by Verena Haller, chief design officer for Standard International in collaboration with acclaimed local design firm Ministry of Design. Expect plenty of whimsical details such as unique furnishing, cool decor and interesting art juxtaposed with local hallmarks such as lush greenery.
Opening in the third quarter of 2023, Orange Grove Road
ARTYZEN SINGAPORE
It looks to be a bumper year along the Orchard Road strip with another new hotel, Artyzen Singapore, setting up here, this time along Cuscaden Road. The contemporary hotel, which will have 142 rooms, is built in partnership with architecture firm Ong&Ong and interior design studio Nic Graham + Associates.
In line with the brand’s ethos to appeal to Gen Z and millennials, its lifestyle pillars include art and design, culture and gastronomy, discovery and exploration and community. For instance, the luxury vertical oasis concept of the hotel will include The Roof Garden, which is planned as a private social destination featuring a 25m cantilevered infinity pool and sunken lounge. Add your tipple of choice to the mix and get ready to enjoy Singapore’s futuristic cityscape from a different vantage point.
Opening in the fourth quarter of 2023, 7 Cuscaden Road