Your resort’s ‘perfect’ beach is a lie

Two other resorts in development in the region have since hired Amanda Harris, the permaculture specialist responsible for designing much of Playa Viva’s landscaping, to consult on their own native beachscapes.

“The thing each of these projects have in common is immersing guests in the luxury of nature while creating resilient ecosystems,” Harris said.

IN THE SEA

In tropical and subtropical climates, seaside developers have been replicating the artificial beach since the European seaside-resort model gave way to a tropical one in the middle of the last century. Out with the intricate ecosystems — mangroves, seagrass and shade-giving trees, especially — and in with the version guests expected: an image brought on by a newfound fascination with Polynesian scenery in the wake of World War II, namely those coconut palms and, often, the white sand beach itself.

Across the globe, the result has often been devastating for shorelines’ defences against the sea.

“If you have a beach that was once, let’s say, mangroves and you clear it out, turn it into sand and plant some coconut palms, you’ve lost tons of structure, really complex, interwoven structure,” said Scott F Jones, a coastal ecologist at the University of North Florida. “Your storm-surge protection essentially vanishes, and your resilience to sea-level rise goes down a whole lot, too.”

Scientists estimate that 35 per cent of the world’s mangrove forests were lost by the end of the 20th century, while its seagrasses have declined by 29 per cent. Both ecosystems are sustainability powerhouses; in addition to providing localised protection and biodiversity, they capture carbon in significant amounts from the atmosphere. Mangroves sequester about 10 times more carbon than mature tropical forests, while seagrass can pull in up to 15 times as much. Compared with them, the coconut palm provides little benefit.