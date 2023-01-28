Heading to Kuala Lumpur? Here are 10 Instagram-worthy restaurants, cafes and bars to discover

While craft cocktails are nothing new, Tap tap offers an innovative slant with quality cocktails on tap. Previously only available using a draft system at kiosks and selected bars, Tap Tap recently unveiled a dedicated bar which is just as original as its concept.

Located in Desa Sri Hartamas, Tap Tap cocktail bar is housed in a cave-like space showcasing rough walls and monolithic furniture. Think The Flinstones meets Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood homes by Axel Vervoordt. EMPT Studio designed this unique setting with soft contoured walls, private niches and an off-white palette aglow with diffused lighting.