Former Naked Finn chef Marcus Leow to head ‘new-Gen Singaporean’ restaurant Belimbing

When Marcus Leow joined The Coconut Club as R&D chef in late 2024, his job was to expand the restaurant’s take on Singaporean comfort food. This kind of quiet work rarely makes headlines, yet when done well, impacts how diners eat and think. Leow must have been particularly good at it because it didn’t take long for managing partner and chef Daniel Sia to realise that keeping Leow behind the scenes was limiting his potential. Sia appreciated how Leow’s creativity is largely driven by the question: What would Singaporean food look like if it stopped trying to prove itself and just evolved? The answer will soon play out at Belimbing, the new restaurant opening on Apr 15 above The Coconut Club’s Beach Road flagship.

Leow described the food at Belimbing as “new-gen Singaporean”. Think of it as a remix of memory, ingredients and instinct, if you will. “We’re not trying to do nostalgia,” Leow explained. “I want the food to taste like home, but not necessarily in the way your grandmother made it.”

The name Belimbing itself is a quiet manifesto. The sour fruit can be found in many home gardens across Singapore, yet few people know what to do with it other than pickle, fry it in sambal, or eat it dipped in salt. “It’s kind of the perfect metaphor,” Leow said.