Can one speaker really replace a hi-fi system? We test five premium models

There was a time when a decent hi-fi meant a rack of separates, a thicket of cables and a room built around the equipment. That era is disappearing. The systems reviewed here belong to a newer category: furniture that happens to make sound. Each was designed by people who clearly spend as much time thinking about oak veneer and woven cloth as they do about drivers and amplifiers.

We put five of them through their paces with a single, deliberately eclectic playlist: Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, the overture to Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Dave Brubeck’s Take Five, Snarky Puppy’s Lingus, BTS’s Butter, Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Guns N’ Roses’ November Rain, Michael Jackson’s She’s Out of My Life, Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart and Queen’s Somebody to Love. The five single-speaker systems were Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Balance, Bowers & Wilkins’ Zeppelin Pro Edition, Naim’s Mu-so 2nd Generation, Sonus Faber’s Omnia and Devialet’s Phantom I 108 dB in its Roland-Garros edition.

The objective was not simply to identify the best speaker, but to understand how each shapes both the music and the room it inhabits.