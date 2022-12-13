6 top champagnes to bring to your next year-end party

It may sound like a cliche, but champagnes are de rigueur this time of the year, and after three years of the pandemic (hopefully, we have seen its tail end), popping open a bubbly to make a celebratory statement has never felt more apt.

Champagnes are a foolproof option to bring to a party. Wine tends to have its red wine and white wine camps. Champagne takes the happy middle ground. Who doesn’t enjoy a glass of bubby or two?

Choosing a bubbly for a party can be a little overwhelming, though, especially for beginners. If you are on a budget, selecting a non-vintage champagne (a champagne made from grapes from different years or vintages) would be a good starting point, said Lim Jing Zhe, managing director of wine and spirits retailer 1855 The Bottle Shop.

“Every champagne house has a ‘house style’; a non-vintage champagne that tastes consistently [the same] every year,” said Lim. “This typically costs less than a vintage champagne.

“If you want to impress and have a little more budget to spare, consider a vintage champagne [a champagne made from grapes from a single year or vintage]. They are only made in exceptional years and aged for a minimum of three years, more than twice the minimum ageing time required for non-vintage champagnes. [Thus] vintage champagnes tend to have more complexity.”