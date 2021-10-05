Singapore’s top motoring execs recommend… Germany’s best drives

If we can visit only one country quarantine-free, there certainly are far wurst travel options than Germany – the land of lager that bred Beethoven, originated Oktoberfest and gave us Goethe.

We asked Singapore-based German executives of Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche and BMW/MINI to share the best drives back home and their best-loved pit stops that make for an ultimate road trip, now that the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Germany has opened.

Cue The Sound of Music soundtrack when you visit the region the movie was filmed, discover the enchanted Black Forest in which many a Grimm fairytale is set, and sizzle your schnitzel on the way to the legendary Neuschwanstein Castle commissioned by King Ludwig II of Bavaria to honour the country’s celebrated composer, Richard Wagner.

Stay safe on the roads and have a brezel for us!