Planning a summer holiday in Europe? Check out these 8 luxury hotels

Summer in Europe is a special time. With long days, the sun not setting until late in the evening, your time seems to stretch out, letting you make the most of the ‒ hopefully ‒ balmy weather well into early October.

Of course, there's no shortage of incredible destinations to choose from, be they ancient cities filled with cultural treasures, breath-taking beach escapes on Mediterranean islands or historical royal residences nestling in rolling green countryside.

Here are eight spots to make the very best of this very special time of year.

VERMELHO HOTEL MERIDES, PORTUGAL