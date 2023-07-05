The best Japanese restaurants in New York: An expat’s guide

Are you in New York and craving top-quality Japanese food? You’re in the right place. The city has the highest number of Michelin-starred Japanese restaurants outside Japan — even more than other foodie metropolises such as Paris and London. There is also a host of excellent, more low-key Japanese restaurants, too.

I came to the US from Tokyo almost 20 years ago, arriving as a cash-strapped student in Austin, Texas, where I was constantly dreaming of authentic and affordable Japanese restaurants. Two years later, I moved to New York and discovered an ever-growing range of Japanese eateries from high-end omakase and kaiseki to casual joints. The Japanese-restaurant scene in the city is so vast and profound that I even stopped feeling my urge to return home to my country’s fare.

In a city with more than 25,000 restaurants, New York chefs need to be constantly at the top of their game. One bad meal can ruin a reputation. Japanese restaurants are no exception. Here is my tried and tested guide to the best of the bunch. All are in Manhattan, with one exception in Brooklyn.