Mooncakes Singapore 2025: New flavours to try this Mid-Autumn Festival

Just when you think you’ve seen every possible mooncake flavour, you hear someone say “chwee kueh”. And then you realise it’s a flavour you can get actually behind because mochi and preserved aged radish sound like they’d lend themselves well to lotus seed paste and a sweet pastry shell. It’s one of several new offerings at Marina Bay Sands, along with Torch Ginger Blossom with Double Yolk, Red Date and Goji Berry with Melon Seed, and Coconut Pandan with Gula Melaka and Blended Yolk mooncakes. A set of these baked mooncakes is priced at S$158 and comes in a choice of Moondance Yellow or Twilight Pink box.

MR BUCKET CHOCOLATE MOONCAKES