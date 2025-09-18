Mooncakes Singapore 2025: New flavours to try this Mid-Autumn Festival
You’d think mooncake purveyors have done it all, but here’s proof that culinary creativity is alive and well.
Mala, ricotta, jackfruit and laksa leaves. Unexpected ingredients like these have all made it into a mooncake at some point in time, so it wouldn’t surprise (or upset) us if chefs threw up their hands at the annual mooncake meeting and cried, “It’s over. I’m out of ideas!” That time, dear readers, has yet to come, since we’re back to bring you a rollcall of new mooncake flavours for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct 6.
PISTACHIO KUNAFA MOONCAKES
We’d be remiss if we didn’t start with the most inescapable new flavour trend of the past year. The Dubai chocolate wave has swept through the world of sweets, sparing not even the seasonal mooncake. Both Wan Hao at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore (S$94 for eight) and Jiang Nan Chun at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore (S$98 for eight) offer snow skin versions, but the most appealing rendition comes from the family-run Hung Huat Cakes and Pastries tucked away in Sim’s Vista Market and Food Centre. Known for their baked Teochew mooncakes, Hung Huat’s Pistachio Kunafa Mooncakes harbour a heart of pistachio cream swirled with the crisp, vermicelli pastry nestled in a layer of dark chocolate paste and encased in a flaky baked crust.
HARVEST OF HAPPINESS MOONCAKE COLLECTION
Chef-worshippers can fall in line for this collaborative effort between Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2025 Dej Kewkacha, Bangkok-based chefs Ton of Le Du, Pichaya Soontornyanakij of Potong, Thomas and Mathias Sühring of Suhring, and chef Zor Tan of Singapore’s Restaurant Born. The four-piece collection, priced at S$65, features a Midnight Ember by Tan, comprising a molten core within a crisp, cookie exterior, and Ton’s Twilight Bloom infused with roselle flowers and mulberries. Soontornyanakij contributed a White Moon filled with coconut cream and sun-dried coconut flakes, while the Sühring brothers’ Moonlit Eclipse sees a dark mocha crust encasing a white coconut heart. Order your set here for collection at Restaurant Born.
RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA’S DECADENCE IN BLOOM
New doesn’t have to mean radical. Case in point: Fengshui Inn’s Bentong Ginger Juice with Milk Custard mooncake, part of its Decadence in Bloom collection of new flaky Teochew-style mooncakes. The Bentong ginger lends a deep warmth to the silky custard that traditionalists will appreciate. The other new flavours include 15-year Sun-dried Mandarin Peel with Red Bean Paste and Chicken Bak Kwa with Macadamia and Assorted Nuts. These come in a four-piece set (S$98) that includes a good-old Double Yolk Low-sugar White Lotus Seed Paste mooncake. Meanwhile, to make durian snow skin mooncakes feel new, the chefs at Feng Shui Inn have infused their Musang King Durian confection with aged orange zest (S$128 for a set of eight).
SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE AND UDDERS ICE CREAM SNOW SKIN MOONCAKES
When something works, you may as well milk it, which might explain Shangri-La Singapore’s and Udders Ice Cream’s collaborative creations: the Muah Chee Snow Skin and Chendol Snow Skin mooncakes (S$96 for four). These interpretations of Udders’ best-selling ice cream flavours are presented in a two-tier collectable tin that transforms into an insulated lunch bag or sling, because isn’t half the joy of mooncakes in their packaging?
CAROUSEL’S MOON PASTRIES
For the first time, Carousel, the Halal-certified buffet restaurant at Royal Plaza on Scotts, is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with its own version of mooncakes called “moon pastries” (S$78 for a box of six). These disc-shaped confections come in six flavours: Emerald Dreams (pandan and red bean), Straits Fusion (gula Melaka lotus seed with mochi), Ondeh Pop (pandan coconut with cocoa crumbs), Ong Lai Lai (Sarawak honey pineapple with gold leaf), Lotus Blossom (rose lotus paste), and Teochew Treasures (yam, pandan and gula Melaka).
RAFFLES SENTOSA’S SENTOSA SLING SNOW SKIN MOONCAKE
Not to be outdone by its mothership’s Singapore Sling, the newly minted Raffles Sentosa has its own signature cocktail, the Sentosa Sling, shaken with XO brandy, amaro, passionfruit, lime, rose nectar and a tincture made from watermelon skin. These flavours have been transplanted into a chocolate truffle that hides within a snow skin mooncake designed by the hotel’s head of mixology, Daniel Anthony, and executive Chinese chef Ling Heng Yao. Each box of two mooncakes comes with a bottle of its namesake cocktail (S$118).
MARINA BAY SANDS’ MOCHI WITH AGED RADISH MOONCAKE
Just when you think you’ve seen every possible mooncake flavour, you hear someone say “chwee kueh”. And then you realise it’s a flavour you can get actually behind because mochi and preserved aged radish sound like they’d lend themselves well to lotus seed paste and a sweet pastry shell. It’s one of several new offerings at Marina Bay Sands, along with Torch Ginger Blossom with Double Yolk, Red Date and Goji Berry with Melon Seed, and Coconut Pandan with Gula Melaka and Blended Yolk mooncakes. A set of these baked mooncakes is priced at S$158 and comes in a choice of Moondance Yellow or Twilight Pink box.
MR BUCKET CHOCOLATE MOONCAKES
There’s never been a better time to be that friend who doesn’t like mooncakes, because the offerings from local chocolatier Mr Bucket are really giant chocolate bonbons filled with Asian flavours. Think Honey Osmanthus white chocolate ganache in a dark chocolate shell; Kinako praline, mochi and kinako white chocolate ganache in a milk chocolate shell; and Chrysanthemum ganache and pomelo jam in a dark chocolate shell. Prices start from S$68 for a set of four, which comes in a limited-edition insulated picnic bag.
PAUL MINI MOON TARTS
Alternatively, reach for Mini Moon Tarts (S$78 for a box of eight) from French bakery Paul. This year’s collection features a new Caramel Apple and Yuzu Lychee, along with returning flavours, Chocolate Indulgence and Five Kernel. As its name suggests, the Caramel Apple is laced with a base layer of caramelised apples and almond cream, and topped with caramel cremeux and apple compote. If it were any more autumnal, it would be a pumpkin-spiced latte. The Yuzu Lychee leans summery with yuzu curd, citrus madeleine, lychee jelly and lychee mousse.