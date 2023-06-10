Alive and well: 5 new luxury hotel brands for a new generation of wellness travellers

Remember when having a top-notch fitness centre and a stunning spa set a hotel apart? Well, in an era where sleep tourism is growing and luxury homes have hammams and cold plunge pools of their own, hotels are certainly upping their wellness game.

Most have expanded their roster of wellness experiences and programmes over the last couple of years, some of which transcend the promise of pure relaxation and instead offer a life transformation.

They’re not stopping there. Similar to the collective movement to establish design-led boutique hotels that resulted in the likes of Ace Hotels and Edition, we are now seeing the creation of new hotel brands and brand extensions with wellness as a differentiator.

Hospitality groups of all sizes are launching purpose-built hotel collections to court the global wellness market, which is estimated by McKinsey to be worth US$1.5 trillion (S$2 trillion) and with an annual growth of 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

Earlier this year, hospitality behemoth Accor announced the launch of The Purist label, a line of hotels that puts a modern spin on the group’s wellness offering.

“For 42 per cent of the people we surveyed, wellbeing has become an absolute priority. There is an appetite for holistic formulas to do oneself good,” says Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel MGallery & Emblems at Accor in a story by Hospitality-ON.com. The Purist will launch towards the end of 2023, and France will be used as a testing ground for the concept. Their ultimate ambition? Fifty hotels worldwide within the next decade.

In time for Global Wellness Day on Jun 10, CNA Luxury shares five hotel brands that should be on your radar, perfect for a wellness escape at any time of the year.