10 of the best F&B places in Singapore for late nights with friends (because you now can)
F&B outlets are rolling out new food and drink concepts and reviving popular pre-pandemic supper clubs to enliven those long-awaited gatherings with your tribe.
With no more 10:30pm drinking restrictions and no limits on the size of dining-in groups, hanging out with friends and family no longer need to be rushed affairs. Here are the latest exciting places to enjoy camaraderie and conversation over creative tipples, delicious bites and happy beats.
AKANOYA ROBATAYAKI & BAR
For those who get cravings for an izakaya supper, the newly revamped Akanoya Robatayaki & Bar is the answer. It’s reviving its popular supper club and Highball Around The World menu. Expect classic Japanese highballs to the bar’s unique take on sake For Goodness Sake, which includes sake and homemade white peach kombucha. The grilled platter menus start from S$55 per platter with signature robatayaki items such as kurobuta pork and Kuruma ebi.
1 Tanglin Road #01-01, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel. Supper club menu available: Tues-Sat 10.30pm – 1.30am. https://akanoya.com.sg/
SUGARHALL
This former Amoy Street rum-focused pub by Jigger & Pony Group is now a vibey space on the second floor of a 1920s heritage building near Raffles Place.
Spot the entrance at the back alley with the original signage, and step into a dark wood-furnished dining room illuminated by fairy lights. Classics here are jazzed up (like a spicy gingery Dark & Stormy and a heady Daiquiri with two rums and a fresh citrus spin), the rum flights are great value for exploring premium labels, and the punch bowls the perfect liquid fuel to light up conversations.
Pub grub here gets a fine-dining edge with mod-Californian restaurant Rosemead just downstairs. Executive chef David Tang proves he can also whip up tasty casual plates such as Korean sweet and sour fried chicken and a snapper and laver pie with peas.
19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704. Opening hours: Wed-Thurs 5.30pm; Fri- Sat 5.30pm – 2.00am https://www.sugarhall.sg/
REVIVAL
This mid-century modern Roberston Quay opening by the team behind award-winning Barbary Coast pays homage to art styles such as Neoclassicism and Romanticism through its bespoke cocktails and unique spaces: The Main Room, The Garden with a glass canopy and members-only The Sanctuary.
Chichi highlights include Pathway in Monet’s Garden, a concoction of Beefeater and Hendricks Gin, elderflower liqueur, honeysuckle, jasmine, lemon and egg white, and Portrait of Pablo Picasso, a blend of Beefeater Gin, Campari, Fernet, Suze liqueur, sweet vermouth, neroli and cassia.
Rare and unique spirits are also sold here, such as the world’s first AI-produced whisky, the Swedish Intelligens AI:01 Whiskey. The food menu changes every six months with rotating chef shifts. The launch menu includes a selection of cheeses and house-cure meats, roast beef and Spag Bol Jaffle (Bolognese-filled bread). Book early to get seats at the Instagrammable marble bar.
205 River Valley Rd, #01-76, Singapore 238274. Opening hours: Tues-Sat 5pm-12am; Sun 4pm – 10.30pm. https://www.instagram.com/revivalbarsg/
HOUSE BAR
If fine sakes and spirits are your thing, the House Bar is home. Discreetly hidden on the ground floor of Regent Singapore (we almost couldn’t find the door until someone came out), the intimate contemporary lounge exudes upscale izakaya vibes. You won’t find the usual mass labels here; only the likes of “La Isojiman” Junmai Daijingyo and Teeda Aged 5 Years Japanese craft rum.
There are also easy-going cocktails such as Chu-Hai with shochu and fresh grapefruit and Rum Old Fashioned with Teeda rum and coffee bitters. The food menu is pricey but surprisingly extensive and well done for the small space.
There are delicious small bites such as Fatty Tuna Aburi and Negitori Monaka (a crisp sandwich with ikura and avocado) to more filling Miyazaki beef sandos and clay pot rice with Miyazaki wagyu or snow crab.
Regent Singapore, #01-02, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715. Opening hours: Mon-Sat 5.30pm-11pm (last food order at 9pm). https://thehousebar.com.sg/
P&C
The fun people at Low Tide along Club Street have launched P&C (Punch & Consequence) a chef-led concept on the second floor together with chef Pete Smit of Dirty Supper and Tiffany Chua of ceramics company Dirty Hands Only.
With just two seatings of eight pax per night, come with your buddies or make new friends over a tasting menu paired with punch-style cocktails and a selection of vinyl tracks in the background. Owner Jay Gray, who also runs Sago House, works with chef Smit to create zero-waste drinks such as a smokey tomato soda with tequila that uses up leftover tomato consomme.
98 Club Street, Singapore 069467. Opening hours: Wed- to Sat 6pm-8pm; 8.30pm-10.30pm (drinks till late). https://www.lowtide.sg/pandc
PAPI’S TACOS
The Mexican taqueria’s second outlet at Tanjong Pagar is three times bigger but still bursting with the same jovial atmosphere. Expect well-loved favourites such as burritos, quesadillas, and the signature Tacos de Pescado (fried white dory with fresh cabbage and smoked chipotle aioli).
This outlet also boasts new food additions including ceviche and chicken and beef fajitas, along with a wide selection of drinks from craft margaritas and mezcals to private-label beers and chupitos.
33 Tanjong Pagar. Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 5pm-11pm; Fri 5pm-midnight; Sat-Sun 11am-midnight. https://www.papis-tacos.com/tanjong-pagar
KAARLA RESTAURANT AND BAR
Part of the latest CBD multi-concept venue 1-Arden, Kaarla gives office workers another reason to come back to town. The contemporary Australian restaurant and bar puts the spotlight on coastal cuisine prepared with ethically caught and responsibly reared livestock and seafood as well as sustainable producers.
The drinks menu features “garden to glass” cocktails with garnishes from their own herb plot and an extensive wine list focusing mainly on Australian labels and eco-friendly producers, available by the bottle or the glass. What is really priceless though are the city views on the 51st floor of CapitaSpring as you lounge there at sunset.
88 Market Street, CapitaSpring #51-01, Singapore 048948. Opening hours: Kaarla Bar 6pm to midnight (last order at 11pm). https://www.kaarla-oumi.sg/kaarla
SOL & LUNA
Another concept under 1-Arden at the 17th floor of CapitaSpring building, Latin-European bistro Sol & Luna is your go-to hangout for comforting nosh from sunrise to sundown with satisfying drinks.
Aperitivo hour begins from 5pm to 8pm with options of house pour wines and spirits as well as cocktails and bottled and draught beers. The lush surrounding greenery makes you want to linger, especially with never-ending moreish tapas and plates such as fried soft-shell prawn, baked veal shank pie and a wood-fired Margaret River tomahawk for sharing among bigger groups.
88 Market Street, CapitaSpring #17-01 Singapore 048948. Opening hours: Dinner Mon-Sun, 6pm to midnight (last order at 11pm). https://solandluna.sg/
FLOW BAR
Timeless classics and progressive cocktails headline the menu at this second-floor bar of one Michelin-starred Restaurant Jag. There are breezy tipples such as a Burnt Lemon Whisky Sour, omakase menu-inspired and herb-focused concoctions such as Chamomile, a blend of chamomile infused vodka, chamomile honey and seltzer, as well as playful drinks like Cinnamon Girl, comprising apple bourbon and caramel with a dash of fresh lemon.
Bar bites meld comforting flavours in dishes such as curry chicken pita and artichoke hummus and the music is a pulsating hybrid of 90s legendary alternative punk, grunge and rock tracks.
76A Duxton Rd, Level 2, Singapore 089535. Opening hours: Tues-Sat, 5pm to midnight. https://www.flowbarsg.com
DA PAOLO DEMPSEY RESTAURANT & BAR
New Italian-inspired cocktails have arrived at the table, just in time to bring la dolce vita to your gatherings. Imagine summers by the beach with Cocco Bello, a Manhattan riff with Aluna coconut rum, a refreshing Aperol-based Granita with Campari, orange bitters and lemon or a dessert-like Messina, a mixture of coffee liqueur and espresso. Sharing plates range from light bites such as crispy calamari and hummus dips to hearty pizzas and pastas.
Blk 8 Dempsey Rd, #01-13 , Singapore 247696. Opening hours: Sun-Thurs, 8am-11.30pm (last order 9.30pm); Fri-Sat 8am-midnight (last order 10.30pm). https://www.dapaolo.com.sg/