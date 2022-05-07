10 of the best F&B places in Singapore for late nights with friends (because you now can)

For those who get cravings for an izakaya supper, the newly revamped Akanoya Robatayaki & Bar is the answer. It’s reviving its popular supper club and Highball Around The World menu. Expect classic Japanese highballs to the bar’s unique take on sake For Goodness Sake, which includes sake and homemade white peach kombucha. The grilled platter menus start from S$55 per platter with signature robatayaki items such as kurobuta pork and Kuruma ebi.

1 Tanglin Road #01-01, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel. Supper club menu available: Tues-Sat 10.30pm – 1.30am. https://akanoya.com.sg/

SUGARHALL

This former Amoy Street rum-focused pub by Jigger & Pony Group is now a vibey space on the second floor of a 1920s heritage building near Raffles Place.