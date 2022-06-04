Wine classes, new restaurants, hyperlocal tours: Best offerings at 9 Singapore hotels to check out right now

The people are back and luxury hotels in Singapore are losing no time in rolling out new dining and exploratory experiences while bringing back well-loved favourites.

Tourist numbers from January to April this year have exceeded the total number of arrivals in 2021, and the throngs in malls and on public transport are signs of life revving back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the latest research from the Mastercard Economics Institute, Singapore recorded one of the highest international tourist spending on experiences in destinations globally, with a 60 per cent increase in spending from pre-pandemic levels through March 2022.

The tourists’ gains are also ours. CNA Luxury checks out the latest places to hang out and stay over.