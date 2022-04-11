Lunch with a tasty side of healthy: These 7 dining hotspots are worth checking out

Perhaps you ate too many fried chicken wings while bingeing on Netflix’s Bad Vegan. Maybe you stress-ate your way through too many packets of chocolate mini eggs because they were calling out to you from the supermarket shelves and, well, it’s almost Easter.

Or maybe you’re trying out a plant-based diet because it sure seems like it’s what the world wants you to do. Whatever your reason for seeking a healthy-ish lunch, know that it is entirely possible to get one that’s tasty, too. Just head to these joints.

COMO CUISINE