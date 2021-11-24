The best places to eat and drink in London, according to top chef Clare Smyth

Though I don’t eat much at home, when I do, I tend to cook something simple. I don’t usually order in, but how some restaurants were doing takeaway in lockdown made me look at it differently. Dishoom, Jamavar and Hakkasan, for example, were offering next-level takeaway. It opened my eyes a bit.

As for food shops, I love Bayley & Sage near me. They sell excellent cheese and really lovely bread – they have Sally Clarke’s bread, and I’m a big fan. She’s my [restaurant’s] neighbour here in Notting Hill with her incredible bakery and cafe. Sally Clarke’s restaurant has been around since I first started working in London. She has such a loyal, local following. I love popping in for a pastry and a coffee.