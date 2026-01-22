Wellness travel in 2026: Put equine therapy, alpine wellness and burnout breaks on your calendar
Here’s a month-by-month guide on where to go to be well this year.
There was a time when a spa day was considered indulgent. Today, self-care is a daily pursuit — from meditation at sunrise to mindful matcha breaks throughout the day and post-workout ice plunges in the evening, the road to optimal wellness isn’t limited to a sporadic retreat.
Our collective desire for better mental and physical health reflects in the numbers: the entire wellness industry is expected to grow to US$8.5 trillion (S$10.93 trillion) in 2027, with wellness tourism at a pace to reach US$1.4 trillion. So, if you’re planning for the year ahead and in search of wellness travel ideas, we’ve got a few timely leads to put on your calendar.
JANUARY: DIP YOUR TOE IN ALPINE WELLNESS
You don’t need to know how to ski to get the best of alpine destinations. High altitude hotels are emerging as some of the world’s most restorative wellness escapes.
A key destination is The Dolomites in Italy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s set to become even more popular as Cortina d’Ampezzo co-hosts the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 in February. The recently opened Aman Rosa Alpina is a good place to acquaint yourself with the alpine wellness movement. Their two-level Aman Spa features a 20m heated outdoor infinity pool, hydrotherapy facilities, as well as myriad treatments including the Dolomites Spa Journey.
Atop another South Tyrolean mountain in Brixen — 1,800m above sea level to be precise — sits Forestis, part of the exclusive Wellbeing Collection of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). Enveloped by forests and snow-capped peaks everywhere you look, this spa hotel in the Dolomites is an immersive escape with tree-centric treatments on the agenda.
Across the border in Zermatt, Switzerland, Cervo Mountain Resort takes a global approach at its Atman Mountain Spa. Mongolian yurts house treatment rooms and relaxation zones while wellness rituals draw from Japanese onsen, Bhutanese herbal hot-stone baths and Northern European sauna culture — all set against sweeping views of the Matterhorn.
FEBRUARY: EXPLORE EQUINE THERAPY
As we welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, why not explore the growing world of equine wellness? While it may seem gimmicky at first glance, equine-assisted therapy is a proven experiential treatment — its benefits noted as far back as 600 BC by the Greeks — that uses connection with horses to help conditions ranging from ADHD to depression.
The hospitality pioneer of equine wellness is Nihi Sumba, a three Michelin-key resort in Indonesia’s Sumba island, known for its deep cultural connection with horses. It’s not just about meeting local Sumbanese horses, but bonding with them through a range of activities like swimming (yes, horse riding on the shore and into the sea), as well as yoga and reiki.
One not to miss is the unforgettable and utterly emotional Equine Connection treatment at Nihi Oka, the resort’s award-winning spa that specialises in ‘Wild Wellness’. This treatment is unlike any other: guests receive foot massage while being surrounded by the presence of a resident horse. From touching the horse’s face to gazing deeply into its eyes, you immediately feel calm, accepted, and understood… isn’t that what we all hope for?
MARCH: MAKE WOMEN’S HEALTH A PRIORITY
In time for International Women’s Month, home in to female wellness. Thankfully, the industry is getting more serious about addressing women-specific issues ranging from motherhood to menopause.
Rakxa, one of the world’s top wellness destinations near Bangkok, recently launched its Women’s Health programme — a five- to seven-night retreat that targets hormonal imbalance, feminine vitality and more. Drawing from ancient practices and high-tech wellness, the fully tailored treatment plan means your week could include a mix of hyperbaric sessions, beauty IVs and traditional Thai therapies.
It has also become de rigueur to book a ‘babymoon’ (a short trip before the baby arrives), as well as a ‘fourth trimester break’ (the crucial 12 weeks post childbirth). The luxurious yet relaxed Regent Bali Canggu is ideal for new mothers and mothers-to-be. With spacious rooms, multiple swimming pools and an enthralling view of Canggu’s surf breaks, it’s just the place to be pampered. It’s also home to the world’s first-ever Regent Spa, equipped with everything you’d expect: saunas, ice baths, and even audio therapy. Book the Massage Revolution, a treatment performed on a warm quartz sand bed to enhance natural healing.
APRIL: BATHE IN THE WILD
Sylvia Plath mused that there’s probably nothing that a hot bath can’t solve, but it’s even better when you find a spectacular place to soak. That’s an apt description of Eriro, a stylish nine-room alpine hideaway in Ehrwald, Austria part of the SLH Wellbeing collection. The spa’s three pools channel water’s energetic and contemplative qualities, and are designed for a distinct emotional and physical reset.
In Iceland, a customary dip at the Blue Lagoon is just the tip of the iceberg. Check into The Reykjavík Edition, which draws from the country’s bathing heritage, where contrasts of heat and cold have long shaped daily life. Experience Norse-inspired treatments in the winter and midnight sun soaks in the summer while taking in the otherworldly surroundings, too.
And while there are many onsen retreats to explore in Japan, Shishi-iwa House’s ‘Sakura in the Sky’ programme adds a different spin. Guests embark on a spring trek through Karuizawa and Yamanashi which ends in a secret onsen. Enjoy a soak in the mineral-rich waters of the country’s highest outdoor onsen (2,150m above sea level) and revel in ethereal views of the cherry blossoms in full splendour.
MAY: TAKE A BLUE MIND ESCAPE
Water’s healing properties have been recognised across cultures for centuries. In 2015, biologist Dr Wallace J Nichols took a deep dive in his book Blue Mind, which introduced the theory that “being in or near water places us in a semi-meditative state”. Blue Mind retreats have since gained traction, reinforcing the belief that water does more than just relax us, but soothes the nervous system and supports overall wellbeing.
Those who want to reap the benefits of proximity to water must visit the under-the-radar Manami Resort in Sipalay, Negros. All of the 18 suites overlook the ocean, but more importantly, the boutique resort offers easy access to the pristine waters of the Sulu Sea in the Philippines. This area is noted for having some of the best diving spots in the country; there’s a house reef 300m from the shore and 16 others close by. After a day out snorkelling or scuba diving, head to Linong Spa for a traditional hilot massage.
Those who want to be out in the big blue can also traverse the seas. The ultra-luxury brand Explora Journeys takes you on curated itineraries across the world, but also keeps your wellness goals in check. From top-of-the-range Technogym equipment, Pilates classes and personal training, plus a full-service spa, this is the definition of a floating wellness sanctuary.
JUNE: EXPERIENCE THE SOULFUL GALUNGAN FESTIVAL
The Island of the Gods has always had a spiritual side, even before Eat, Pray, Love catapulted Bali into becoming the world’s self-care capital. One of the best times to witness this is during the annual Galungan festival, happening this year on Jun 17.
This solemn period is best experienced in an equally soulful space like Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, set in a lush valley in Ubud. At the ultra-luxury resort’s spa, the view and sounds of the Ayung River immediately puts you in a meditative mode. Treatments blend time-honoured Balinese massage techniques, while personalised sessions with local healers offer a rare window into ancient spiritual practices. This includes Mebayuh, a water blessing ritual at the hotel’s temple, as well as Homa Yajna, a Balinese sacred healing fire ceremony.
In Seminyak, Desa Potato Head is debuting a comprehensive wellness offering in June. From tailored Ayurvedic consultations to Tanaman’s dosha-balanced tasting menus and the Lunar Purnama Rituals, each offering supports the mind, body and soul. The award-winning hotel’s initiatives form a cohesive ecosystem rooted in culture, guided by nature and designed to resonate long after guests depart.
JULY: SERVE, RALLY, REPEAT
Whether you’re into pickleball, padel or tennis, there’s no stopping the rise of racquet sports — and hotels are noticing big time. In the last couple of years, padel has become the sport of choice with courts sprouting up everywhere including the grounds of Como Maalfushi in Maldives, which hosted a padel retreat led by coaches from the Rafa Nadal Academy. In Singapore, private members’ club Mandala is also upping the game with the launch of Mandala Racquet Club, a stylish, dedicated padel offering opening in March 2026.
In some circles, however, tennis still reigns supreme. Case in point: the launch of Aman Tennis Club last year, which is popping up this year at Amanpuri, the brand’s flagship property in Phuket. The Thai resort has added two brand-new padel courts and refreshed two tennis courts, ensuring players can rally as long as they want. Visiting experts will provide private lessons, while the Aman Tennis Club collection in collaboration with Novak Djokovic will be available to explore in person.
AUGUST: MAKE IT A SUMMER OF THE ‘QUIETCATION’
With the constant pings from our devices, we all need some peace and quiet. That explains the popularity of the ‘quietcation’ — a portmanteau of ‘quiet’ and ‘vacation’ — which is a trip focused on silence, solitude, and self.
That’s easy to find at off-the-grid hotels like Gangtey Lodge in Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan. The multi-awarded SLH property, including two Michelin keys, is perched on a peak with views of a 17th-century monastery, traditional farmhouses and forested slopes of Himalayan blue pine. It’s the kind of place to look inwards, while getting to know Bhutan up close and personal.
Over in Estonia, the soon-to-launch Eha Retreat in Hiiumaa island is intentionally designed for a proper reset. Located in the untouched West Estonian Archipelago Biosphere Reserve, the minimalist suites reflect the wide open landscape, allowing you to work on your own clean slate.
SEPTEMBER: RIDE THE WAVES IN STYLE
There are few activities where you need to be fully present such as surfing. When you’re on a surfboard approaching a swell, there is no other place your mind will (and should) be. This “moving mediation” has given surfing a boost — and there are a handful of places to do it with a luxurious twist.
In Siargao, the surfing capital of the Philippines, active travellers can check into Nay Palad Hideaway. The luxury beachfront resort has an exclusive partnership with TropicSurf to help guests ride the legendary Cloud 9. Surfing aside, the hotel’s all-inclusive model means you can kayak in the mangroves, go island hopping on a private boat, get daily massages — all to your heart's content.
While many view Maldives as a fly and flop holiday destination, it actually offers great surf all year round with the most consistent waves from March to October. The home of luxury surfing in the Maldives is the Four Seasons Kuda Huraa, which hosts the Surfing Champions Trophy returning on Sep 4 to Sep 11. The events unfold against the resort’s lagoon, where guests can watch from a floating judges’ booth — close enough to feel the water’s force and see the expressions of legendary surfers as they ride the Indian Ocean.
OCTOBER: LISTEN TO YOUR GUT
Long before the term ‘gut health’ had entered the daily lexicon, the pioneers at the Original Mayr Medical Resort in Lake Worthersee, Austria had known about the integral connection between gut health and overall wellbeing.
Today, everyone is aware of the gut’s importance, and this is still intensely advocated for at Mayr. This year marks its 50th anniversary since they redefined the idea of a health holiday by transforming a former golf holiday home into a medical sanctuary where diagnostics, fasting, rest and rehabilitation coexist under one roof.
Their philosophy centres on two core programmes: gut regeneration to bolster immunity through the Mayr Med Gut Health & Detox programme, as well as a preventive, data-driven approach via Mayr Med Diagnostic & Prevention. To mark the milestone, a thoughtfully curated seven-day programme, The Original Mayr Anniversary Edition, distils the original Mayr principles through a modern medical lens, allowing guests to benefit from five decades of innovative evolution.
NOVEMBER: GET INTO SOCIAL WELLNESS
Wellness was once seen as a solitary pursuit, but it’s no longer the case. The rise of shared saunas and cold plunges introduced a fun, new social aspect to it — and it’s only bound to go in this direction.
In the United Kingdom, the much anticipated Six Senses London is preparing to debut the world’s first Six Senses Place, a wellness members’ club. Set in the historic building, The Whiteley, it houses a 325 sq m fitness centre, a 20m pool, a Biohack Recovery Lounge, and a spa that offers cryotherapy, floatation, sensory showers and other top-notch treatments. In here, they hope to build a strong community of members who share a passion for being well.
Singapore, on the other hand, is soon to welcome Madison House — a brand-new private members’ club that melds world-class fitness facilities (padel and pickleball courts, included) and myriad wellness treatments under one roof. Adjacent to boutique hotel Mett Singapore, the location in the lush Fort Canning Park allows members (and hotel guests) to jumpstart their restorative journey in style.
DECEMBER: BOOK A BURNOUT BREAK
Everyone feels a little frayed by the end of the year, and add in the pressure of the festive season many will feel completely spent. That means, it’s the perfect time to book a ‘burnout break’ — a wellness-driven vacation away from the stress of work and the chaos of daily life.
You don’t have to travel outside the city for a change of pace, as the JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo proves. The hotel has just introduced the first “Mindful Floor”, rooted in founder John Willard Marriott’s belief that caring for oneself enables care for others. Located on the 28th floor beside the spa, nine Mindful Rooms offer a tranquil getaway with a private spa-lounge check-in, mindfulness-trained service, and in-room amenities including yoga and fitness equipment, meditation tools and aromatherapy bath rituals.