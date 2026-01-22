Wellness travel in 2026: Put equine therapy, alpine wellness and burnout breaks on your calendar

As we welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, why not explore the growing world of equine wellness? While it may seem gimmicky at first glance, equine-assisted therapy is a proven experiential treatment — its benefits noted as far back as 600 BC by the Greeks — that uses connection with horses to help conditions ranging from ADHD to depression.

The hospitality pioneer of equine wellness is Nihi Sumba, a three Michelin-key resort in Indonesia’s Sumba island, known for its deep cultural connection with horses. It’s not just about meeting local Sumbanese horses, but bonding with them through a range of activities like swimming (yes, horse riding on the shore and into the sea), as well as yoga and reiki.

One not to miss is the unforgettable and utterly emotional Equine Connection treatment at Nihi Oka, the resort’s award-winning spa that specialises in ‘Wild Wellness’. This treatment is unlike any other: guests receive foot massage while being surrounded by the presence of a resident horse. From touching the horse’s face to gazing deeply into its eyes, you immediately feel calm, accepted, and understood… isn’t that what we all hope for?