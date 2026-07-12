Bhutan beyond Tiger’s Nest: A slower journey through Paro, Thimphu and Punakha

Although the route is only about 7km long, the elevation makes it challenging: The monastery sits 3,120m above sea level.

We set off at 7.30am. Visitors can choose to ride a mule for part of the ascent, but I decided to walk instead. I didn’t regret it after finding another stray dog who became my hiking companion – at least until he realised I was far too slow for him.

The hike usually takes four to five hours, and I found myself constantly checking the time while trying to catch my breath. At one point, our guide gently tapped me on the shoulder and reminded me that the timing didn’t matter. The point of the hike, he said, was to slow down and enjoy the surroundings.

About halfway up the trail is a cafeteria where many hikers stop to recharge while taking in their first distant view of Tiger's Nest. Against the towering, mist-shrouded mountainside, the monastery's whitewashed walls and gold-painted roofs offered subtle touches of colour. Beautiful as the view was, I couldn't help thinking how small the monastery looked, which only reminded me how much further we still had to climb.

