Bhutan wine: How the Himalayan kingdom is building a wine industry from scratch

In April 2025, 21 lots from an unknown wine label sold for US$74,250 (S$94,500) at a Bonhams auction. No critic had tasted the wine, and no established pedigree stood behind it. It came from a region with no winemaking tradition, where the first grapevines were planted only in 2019. Yet the price placed it alongside revered Bordeaux and cult European bottles backed by centuries of history.

The wine came from Bhutan, the last Himalayan kingdom – better known for monasteries in misty mountain valleys than for anything poured into a wine glass.

The wine is named Ser Kem, after a Bhutanese ritual in which alcohol is offered to deities and protective spirits before anyone takes a sip. The name, given to Bhutan Wine Company by a Buddhist spiritual master, anchors what is essentially a Western beverage in a Bhutanese worldview shaped by intention, restraint and non-harm.

HOW IT STARTED

The company began almost by accident. Michael Juergens, then a wine consultant, had arrived in Bhutan to run a marathon and was struck by the country’s dramatic landscapes and long agricultural traditions. “From the moment I set foot in the Kingdom of Bhutan I knew with 100 per cent certainty that this place could be one of the next great wine regions in the world,” he said. “This magnificent terroir left zero doubt in my mind. The question was never ‘if’, it was always ‘how’.”

Soon after, Juergens co-founded Bhutan Wine Company with Ann Cross and local partners Yab Dhondup Gyaltshen and Karma Choeda.