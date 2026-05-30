A scenic bike-and-boat trip through Holland’s tulips, windmills and cheese towns

In the Netherlands, each junction of the cycling paths that web the provinces of North and South Holland, has a number. On a sunny April morning, cycling south from the city of Haarlem to the tulip fields that patchwork the countryside in swaths of fuchsia, yellow and cardinal red, I set out via way points 23 and 90.

And yet, even with the backup of a GPS app, within two signposts I took a wrong turn, my cycling companions took a different wrong turn and it would be hours before we reunited.

“We give you maps and directions, you have the GPS and you have a brain,” said Ben Eijkelhof, a guide with Boat Bike Tours on the eight-day cycling trip primarily in South Holland. “That is the most important thing.”