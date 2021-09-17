Singapore’s billion-dollar start-ups: Where are they now?

Online marketplace Carousell is Singapore’s latest unicorn after raising US$100 million (S$134.6 million) in fresh funds that valued the company at US$1.1 billion on Sep 15.

The term “unicorn” was first coined in 2013 by venture capitalist Aileen Lee, used to describe a privately held start-up company with a valuation of over US$1 billion.

Over the years, Singapore, which has a robust start-up scene, has seen a growing list of unicorns. In fact, the city-state ranked fourth in the world (tied together with US and Australia) for how fast its start-ups turned into unicorns, according to a global ranking by British price comparison website Money.co.uk.

Aside from Carousell, other newly minted unicorns include intellectual analytics start-up PatSnap, fintech company Nium and car marketplace Carro.

Which are some of Singapore’s start-ups that used to rule the billion-dollar club, and where are they now? Let’s take a look.