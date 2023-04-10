What’s In a nest? The lowdown on how to gauge grade and the nutritional value of bird’s nest

It is an elixir that Chinese around the world are familiar with. A soothing bowl of sweetened soup slippery with clear gelatinous strands. The crystalline broth may not look or taste like much, but it is rich with the promise of enhanced beauty and better health. Reasons enough for the centuries of Chinese who fork out thousands of dollars for a single kilogram of what is essentially the saliva of swiftlets.

The nutritional value of edible birds’ nests have long been the stuff of Chinese legend. Only in recent decades have scientists begun unravelling the health benefits that the Chinese have instinctively known for generations — namely, stronger immunity, youthful skin, and improved cognitive function.

As CieYou Lim, founder of bird’s nest beauty brand Nest Bloom, put it: “For something to stand the test of time for this many centuries, it definitely says that there are benefits to bird’s nest even if there were no scientific backing.”

HOW TO BUILD A NEST

The price of dried bird’s nests can range from S$800 to S$4,000 per kilogram depending on the grade. Grading, in this case, is a matter of perception. “The bird’s nest you see on the market is really what the seller wants you to perceive,” said Lim, struggling to find a magnanimous way to phrase the fact that grading is entirely subjective (more on grading later).