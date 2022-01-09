What is bread sushi? Masterchef Singapore judge Bjorn Shen explains

In February 2020, Artichoke's chef Bjorn Shen, who is also a Masterchef Singapore judge, opened up what is arguably Singapore’s smallest restaurant, a tiny 2m by 2m space he called Small’s.

Small’s is both a private dining space, which only seats four people, as well as Shen’s R&D kitchen, which the innovative chef describes as his “room of bad ideas”. It began its journey by serving pizza omakase, inspired by the pizza he used to enjoy growing up in the 80s and 90s.