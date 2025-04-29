China’s Black Pearl Restaurant Guide awards held in Singapore for the first time

Prestigious Chinese Black Pearl Restaurant Guide held its eighth awards ceremony in Singapore on Apr 25 at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.

This is the first time that the awards are being presented outside of China, an indication of Black Pearl’s international ambitions and Singapore’s long-term plans to be a global gourmet destination.

The awards ceremony, which was attended by Cao Zhongming, the Ambassador of China to Singapore, was followed by a 10-course dinner by chefs from Yong Fu (Hong Kong), Amazing Chinese Cuisine (China), Waku Ghin (Singapore), La Chine (Macau), and CUT by Wolfgang Puck (Singapore).

Often touted as the Asian counter to the more European-centric Michelin Guide, the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide was launched in 2018 by Chinese e-commerce giant Meituan, whose app runs the gamut from food delivery orders to movie ticket purchases and ride-hailing services.