Watch exclusive footage of Blackpink’s Lisa on this virtual reality app

Going to an art exhibition overseas is something that we all miss. But lucky for us, technology has allowed us to immerse in all sorts of activities without actually being physically there.

The latest to jump on the virtual reality bandwagon is Bvlgari. Since July this year, the Roman jeweller has been running its Bvlgari Colours exhibition at the Seoul Arts Center in Korea. It has now taken the exhibition online with the launch of an app that regenerates the event in a virtual space.

Available in two languages, Korean and English, the app provides a lifelike virtual reality experience featuring representative works from the Bvlgari Heritage collection and from prestigious private collections dating from the 1930s to the present.

The exhibition also showcases artworks by seven prominent Korean contemporary artists – Kim Jongwon, Lee Sea-hyun, Yee Sookyung, Noh Sang-kyoon, Oh Soon-kyeong, Choi Jeonghwa and Vakki – inspired by the collection.

Most excitingly, watch behind-the-scenes videos of Blackpink’s Lisa, singer Cha Eun-woo and actress Ko So-young visiting the exhibition, available exclusively on the app.