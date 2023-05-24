Bright side of the dark: What you need to know about Blanc de Noirs champagnes

Few wines have a name as mysterious and poetic as champagne’s Blanc de Noirs or “White of Blacks”. The antonymous nouns, the tension of their contradictory nature, the metaphorical imagery of light from dark – kudos to the French, the moniker alone is clever marketing in itself.

For the uninitiated, a Blanc de Noirs is indeed a clear bubbly, its appearance hardly any different from other champagnes except rose bubblies. The “Noirs” here refer to Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, the red or black grapes used to make this particular style of champagne.

People unfamiliar with wine are surprised to learn that black grape varieties are involved in making what is a clear bubbly. Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier are two of the three grape varieties – the other being Chardonnay, a white grape – used for champagne production. Most champagnes are made from a blend of the three grapes. The juice from all grapes, including black, is clear. If you macerate the juice with crushed black grapes, the colour pigments from the grape skins will darken the must, resulting in a red wine. In champagne production, this process is eschewed – the grapes are gently handled and pressed to extract a colourless (or more accurately, pale yellow) juice.

After primary fermentation in tanks, the wine undergoes a second fermentation in the bottle, which produces carbon dioxide and the wine’s bubbles.