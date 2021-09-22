Havelock Road gourmet grocer Bootle’s is closing down

Bootle’s also has its own kitchen that cooks up items such as smoked salmon, muffins, cakes, dips and pizzas, and an in-store farm growing its own organic micro-greens.

The online store is already closed but its outlet at 733 Havelock Road is still open from 10am to 6pm. The store is currently holding a clearance sale, with free-range beef going at 20 per cent off, Meredith Marinated Goats Cheese going for S$8, wines from S$15 and more.

The company is also selling off all its equipment, Bootle’s wrote in an Instagram post.

The reason for the closure is unclear. Attempts by CNA Luxury to contact the company were unsuccessful.

Several customers expressed their shock and sadness at the store’s closure on Bootle’s Instagram page. “Thank you for being our favourite local store. No one sells fresh salmon, pork, ugly tomatoes and lovely wine like you do,” wrote one comment.

“Very sorry to see Bootle’s go – you’ve brought us great joy and sustenance during the pandemic,” wrote another.

Others called for Bootle’s to reopen in other locations in Singapore.

However, co-founder Ben Scott wrote in a Facebook comment that Bootle’s “has no plans to reopen as yet”. “I will be working on something, but it will be in a different form,” he wrote.