The world’s foremost expert on Bordeaux wines offers her advice on buying, drinking and investing

Being on the ground of the world's most admired wine region has given her unfettered access to the closed world of chateaux and classed growths.

"I learned about wine with the Bordelais and not so much from the big figures from abroad," she added, referring to the industry stalwart like Hugh Johnson and Michael Broadbent, the prominent writers of the day.

Just as well, she shared how she wasn't part of the Decanter tasting team during the first few years with the magazine.

"I had about five or six years where I was just studying about Bordeaux and getting to know it and tasting with people like Jean Claude Berrouet, who is an ex-winemaker for Petrus. He was a brilliant taster but also a very down to earth."

From 2017, Anson was nominated Decanter's sole reviewer, taster, and writer for Bordeaux.

Her body of works also includes four books. The first, Bordeaux Legends, explores the unknown facets of the iconic first growth chateaux, and her latest launch, Inside Bordeaux, deciphers the elusive concept of Bordeaux terroir. It is touted as the definitive guide to the region.