If you’re travelling to Tokyo, why not check in to one of these high-design boutique hotels?

Tokyo has no shortage of hotels. The Statista website tallied 3.77 thousand ryokans and hotel facilities as of March 2023. Of course, that number has increased by now. Most international hotel brands have snagged a spot in the city; some, like the Four Seasons and EDITION brands have two in different locations across the metropolis.

Aside from known five-star brand names housed in gleaming modern towers, there are also plentiful boutique properties with rich design in Tokyo. We highlight six, together with memorable and inspiring places to visit in their respective neighbourhoods.