Wes Anderson meets granny chic at a boutique Paris hotel: Le Grand Mazarin

On a busy crossroads in Le Marais, not far from the Hotel de Ville and the Pompidou, Le Grand Mazarin is from the outside the sort of classic Parisian hotel that you might imagine to have small, uncomfortable beds, poky rooms and an unremarkable restaurant. How wrong you would be.

This boutique hotel is owned by Patrick Pariente, whose iconic 1990s brand Naf Naf was once emblazoned on the sweater of every teenager in Paris, and it has been newly revamped by designer du jour Martin Brudnizki, whose imprint can be found from Four Seasons Astir Palace in Athens to the Broadwick in London’s Soho. With Maisons Pariente’s first hotel in the capital (adding to a portfolio of two properties in the south of France and one in Meribel), Brudnizki has taken what probably once was a standard little hotel and transformed it into a cosy five-star sanctuary. And it is a maximalist hipster triumph.