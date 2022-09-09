A driven spirit: Bowmore and Aston Martin are bringing whisky and car designs together
The Islay-based whisky producer and British automotive brand have teamed up to launch a range of unique single malts that would appeal to lovers of Scotch and luxury cars.
Scotch whisky and luxury car enthusiasts, take note. Islay-based distillery Bowmore and renowned luxury British automotive brand, Aston Martin, have partnered up to launch two special single malt collections: Designed by Aston Martin collection, which is available exclusively for global travel retail, and the Bowmore Masters’ Selection, which is available only for domestic retail.
Both brands have a rich history of heritage, craftsmanship and innovation; a shared ethos that prompted them to work together to create a collection of luxury lifestyle products for lovers of whisky and luxury cars.
Established in 1779, Bowmore is the oldest licensed distillery in Islay, an island of Scotland’s Inner Hebrides. It is also one of the few distilleries that still produces its own floor-malted barley, a time-consuming, laborious task that involves workers hand-turning the grains with a wooden malt shovel. All casks are carefully hand-selected before they are filled with new make spirit.
With a history dating back to 1913, Aston Martin is a British heritage icon, with its appearances in the James Bond film franchise cementing its status in pop culture. Four Aston Martin cars were featured in the last Bond film, No Time To Die.
A BLEND OF DESIGN AND WHISKY-MAKING EXPERTISE
An annual release, the Designed by Aston Martin collection features three single malts – the existing Bowmore 10, 15 and 18 Years Old – each given its own unique bottle and pack design. According to Bowmore’s press statement, the designs “give the whiskies a standout look while paying homage to iconic cars from the prestigious brand’s heritage”. The new visuals highlight three different cars that were instrumental to the evolution of Aston Martin. Bowmore’s marketing message for this collection is the thematic connection between the character of each featured car and the style of each single malt.
The Bowmore 10 Years Old features the Aston Martin 1922 GP ‘TT2’, a car that celebrates commitment and vigour, and was designed solely to take part in the French Grand Prix. The Bowmore 15 Years Old carries a visual of the elegant and refined Aston Martin AM V8, a model that represented a chapter of signature styling for Aston Martin. The Bowmore 18 Years Old flaunts the Aston Martin 1959 DBR4, a car that represented Aston Martin’s ambition to enter the highly competitive arena of Formula One.
Available at global travel retail from this month, the Designed by Aston Martin range will be featured alongside Movement of the Senses, an in-store activation that invites visitors to explore the rich histories of Bowmore and Aston Martin through audio-visual content.
The Bowmore 10 Years Old, 15 Years Old and 18 Years old are priced at S$76, S$105 and S$151 respectively and are exclusively available at Lotte Singapore Duty Free till Sep 30.
For the Bowmore Masters’ Selection, Bowmore’s master whisky blender Ron Welsh and Aston Martin’s executive vice president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman got together to create a pair of unique single malts. The collection represents the synergism of ideas from two different experts in their own field.
The Masters’ Selection 21 Years Old is made according to the Golden Ratio – a mathematical ratio found in nature that creates aesthetically pleasing compositions – a theory that drives the heart of Aston Martin’s design. The single malt has a base of a 21-year-old whisky aged in first-fill Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso sherry casks. The remaining parts of the whisky are composed of exact ratios of each other, including a portion of a 35-year-old Bowmore.
The 21 Years Old was first launched last year. Bowmore’s press statement describes the whisky as “powerful, complex, yet sweet and warming”, with a sophistication that “promises a thrilling taste experience”.
The second iteration in the Masters’ Selection, the Bowmore 22 Years Old is aged in American oak hogsheads and sherry butts, and marries spirits distilled from 1997 and 2000. Fans can expect a rich flavour profile of honey, peach, apricot, cloves, eucalyptus, as well as subtle notes of oysters and peat smoke – a characteristic of Bowmore’s whiskies – and a mouth-drying finish.
The Masters’ Selection 21 Years Old is priced at S$2,688 and available at The Whisky Distillery shop. The Masters’ Selection 22 Years Old will be available from the last quarter of 2022.