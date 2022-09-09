A driven spirit: Bowmore and Aston Martin are bringing whisky and car designs together

Scotch whisky and luxury car enthusiasts, take note. Islay-based distillery Bowmore and renowned luxury British automotive brand, Aston Martin, have partnered up to launch two special single malt collections: Designed by Aston Martin collection, which is available exclusively for global travel retail, and the Bowmore Masters’ Selection, which is available only for domestic retail.

Both brands have a rich history of heritage, craftsmanship and innovation; a shared ethos that prompted them to work together to create a collection of luxury lifestyle products for lovers of whisky and luxury cars.

Established in 1779, Bowmore is the oldest licensed distillery in Islay, an island of Scotland’s Inner Hebrides. It is also one of the few distilleries that still produces its own floor-malted barley, a time-consuming, laborious task that involves workers hand-turning the grains with a wooden malt shovel. All casks are carefully hand-selected before they are filled with new make spirit.

With a history dating back to 1913, Aston Martin is a British heritage icon, with its appearances in the James Bond film franchise cementing its status in pop culture. Four Aston Martin cars were featured in the last Bond film, No Time To Die.

A BLEND OF DESIGN AND WHISKY-MAKING EXPERTISE

An annual release, the Designed by Aston Martin collection features three single malts – the existing Bowmore 10, 15 and 18 Years Old – each given its own unique bottle and pack design. According to Bowmore’s press statement, the designs “give the whiskies a standout look while paying homage to iconic cars from the prestigious brand’s heritage”. The new visuals highlight three different cars that were instrumental to the evolution of Aston Martin. Bowmore’s marketing message for this collection is the thematic connection between the character of each featured car and the style of each single malt.