Those fluent in the language of single malt Scotch whisky will have heard of Brora Distillery. Having produced some of the most legendary expressions, the distillery is known for whiskies that are notoriously hard to acquire and are hence every collector’s dream. This year, however, promises to be extra special for fans. The distillery is releasing its oldest expression to date: a 54-year-old whisky from 1972, one of the most celebrated moments in its history.

Strictly limited to 120 bottles worldwide, this landmark release is an ode to time, as well as the dedication and craft required to produce exceptional single malt Scotch whisky. It’s an especially significant release – 1972 is regarded as a miracle year for Brora, with whiskies from the vintage setting global auction records and one expression earning an almost-impossible 98/100 from Serge Valentin, founder of the prominent blog Whiskyfun and an essential figure in the industry.