Brora Distillery’s oldest whisky comes with its own bespoke Goyard trunk
The 54-year-old single malt Scotch whisky celebrates Brora Distillery’s storied past, with a special collector’s edition housed in a bespoke Goyard trunk. Only five trunks have been made.
Those fluent in the language of single malt Scotch whisky will have heard of Brora Distillery. Having produced some of the most legendary expressions, the distillery is known for whiskies that are notoriously hard to acquire and are hence every collector’s dream. This year, however, promises to be extra special for fans. The distillery is releasing its oldest expression to date: a 54-year-old whisky from 1972, one of the most celebrated moments in its history.
Strictly limited to 120 bottles worldwide, this landmark release is an ode to time, as well as the dedication and craft required to produce exceptional single malt Scotch whisky. It’s an especially significant release – 1972 is regarded as a miracle year for Brora, with whiskies from the vintage setting global auction records and one expression earning an almost-impossible 98/100 from Serge Valentin, founder of the prominent blog Whiskyfun and an essential figure in the industry.
It’s also a reminder of how far the distillery has come. Founded in 1819 in the coastal village of Brora to create a market for local grain, the establishment enjoyed success until it had to shut its doors in March 1983 following an industry downturn. Nearly four decades later, the iconic ‘ghost’ distillery roared back to life after an extensive restoration by Diageo, drawing on traditional distilling expertise and archived methods to revive three signaturewhisky styles that have defined its heritage.
This revered 1972 vintage began its maturation in a single European oak cask. Over five decades, it transformed into a rich, deep amber spirit that’s as complex as it is enigmatic. On the nose, notes of sweet pastries, heather honey, charred cured meats and the dampness of an old dunnage warehouse are joined by a subtle smokiness. A sip reveals the same ‘Old Highland style’ flavour that made it famous in the first place: a richer peat profile, followed by that signature waxiness and maritime hints of brine and sea salt.
A single malt Scotch whisky of this stature deserves an equally extravagant home. The precious bottle is housed in a bespoke leather case that features embossed detailing, gold accents and a satin-finished metal cap.
But for something even more exclusive, there’s the special-order trunk designed in collaboration with Parisian label Goyard and available only to private clients worldwide. Only five of these deep burgundy Goyard canvas trunks have been crafted for the occasion, each housing an exclusive 70cl Brora crystal decanter, decorative stopper, curated tasting materials and a certificate of authenticity. Bespoke hand-painted personalisation is available to make it truly one of a kind.
The Brora 1972 54-Year-Old Limited Edition Release Single Malt Scotch Whisky retails at S$33,500 (US$ 25, 922) and comes with an embedded digital certificate of ownership. Both the Scotch whisky and the Bespoke Goyard Special-Order Trunk (price on application) are available by private enquiry through Brora Distillery and Diageo Private Client teams in select markets.