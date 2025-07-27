Hidden gems in Brussels: Rooftop bars, shrimp croquettes and fine art

It might be under the radar compared with beer, but the city is also home to a creative cocktail scene, like the agave-focused classics at the atmospheric

Edgar’s Flavors

in the Ixelles neighbourhood, where you can cool off with a citrusy Akelarre, made with Koch Elemental espadin mezcal, lemon and hibiscus (€16). On Rue Antoine Dansaert, locals are drawn to

Life is Beautiful

’s

chatty, cafe-like atmosphere and border-crossing drinks, like the Brussels-Oaxaca, made with mezcal, Jamaican rum, elderflower liqueur, Fernet Branca and walnut bitters (€15). Hotels are getting in on the act, with the Corinthia hotel’s newly launched luxe bar,

Under the Stairs

, paying tribute to the tequila-bergamot Queen’s Park Swizzle (€20) and other historic hotel-bar recipes. The recently opened Standard has two destination bars on either side of its reception desk: The calm

Lobby Bar

and the jumping

Double Standard