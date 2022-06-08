Companies are cutting back on air travel – will this spell trouble for the future of business flights?

The Swiss Re insurance group has 14,000 employees scattered around the world and if any of them want to fly somewhere for work this year, they will need to have a good reason.

To do its bit to tackle climate change, the company has decided that in 2022, its greenhouse gas emissions from air travel should be half what they were in 2018.

This target has been added to the factors used to allocate company bonuses. An internal carbon price means employees booking a return flight from London to New York will have about US$200 (S$274) charged to their business unit’s cost centre if they fly economy, or about US$600 for a seat in business.

Everyone’s emissions are being monitored and very frequent flyers need to be on guard. “If one employee were to travel like mad then we would spot that,” Reto Schnarwiler, Swiss Re’s head of group sustainability, told me. Also, there would probably be “a discussion with that individual”.

Flying for work is becoming trickier at other big companies, too. At Novo Nordisk, the Danish drugmaker, staff running a programme to help children with diabetes in poorer countries have felt the impact of the company’s new goal to halve its air travel emissions by 2025.