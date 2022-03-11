Singapore’s first Korean butchery opens – so you can have proper Korean barbecue at home

If you’ve found yourself making dalgona candy, seeking out fish-shaped bungeoppang, and making ram-don on Instagram after watching Parasite or Squid Game, then odds are your life has been consumed by K-drama.

And if, when someone expresses dismay and you find yourself offering them a bowl of jjamppong while telling them that, “it’s okay not to be okay”, you know you’ve got it bad.

There is no doubt that K-dramas are addictive, but the secondary and perhaps more dire consequence of all that screen time is finding ourselves craving all manner of Korean food. Crunchy milk tea (we see you, The King: Eternal Monarch), Korean scorched rice (we totally Crash Landed on that one), sundubu jjigae (we can pronounce it properly now that we’ve seen it on just about every Korean show) – every time a dish or snack appears in whatever we’re watching at that moment, we find ourselves scrolling through our food delivery apps for Korean restaurants or checking how many PCR tests we have to endure to visit Seoul.