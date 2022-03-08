Why Singapore’s top chefs take their choice of the humble butter very seriously

Created by churning milk or cream, the reason for butter’s longstanding association with gastronomic indulgences could be boiled down to the simple fact that it is made mostly from milk fat.

And the fine sort of butter is at least 80 per cent milk fat – also referred to as butterfat – which means the promise of a lot of flavours and enticing textures.

And even in the face of a growing consumer nod to less fatty foods and lighter cuisine, particularly in modern gastronomy over the last decade, butter maintains its place as an essential ingredient in the culinary arts.

It’s a versatile dairy product that boasts a variety of consistencies, from the cultured to the clarified, and thus continues to shape our love for a variety of emblematic dishes.

Just as it remains critical to French cooking and the likes of culinary icon Joel Robuchon’s world famous mash potatoes, butter has also claimed a place in Asian food cultures – be it in the nostalgia of savouring a steaming bowl of fragrant white rice with a nugget of salted butter and a light drizzle of soya sauce, or an exquisite serving of murgh makhana (aka butter chicken) from your favourite north Indian restaurant.

And there are also good reasons to contemplate the butter served tableside the next time you dine out.

From compound butters infused with rendered beef fat, bone marrow or more familiar flavours such as fine herbs, miso, or spice blends like shichimi togarashi, to the unadulterated best from some of the most celebrated producers, the humble butter at these restaurants are by themselves worth celebrating.