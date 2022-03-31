This new SoCal Italian restaurant will have you dreaming of California with feel-good vibes of yesteryear

COAST TO COAST

One could almost imagine The Jackson 5 rolling out in choreographed sequence and busting out their signature dance moves to ABC or I Want You Back in their trademark bell bottoms. But you’re not likely to even hear any of these 1960s classics playing in this space. No California icons the likes of The Beach Boys on the playlist, either.

Instead, each bite (or sip) will transport you to a walk on the West Coast as Tame Impala’s Remix of Miguel’s Waves plays in the background.

Like the inspired space, the cuisine at California Republic is infused with creativity tempered with simplicity and freshness; an intersection that celebrates the coast and the farm, created by Goodman and further refined through the lens of co-founder Rohit Roopchand and director of operations Mike Pekarsky.

The restaurant’s SoCal Italian menu is close to the heart of Goodman and Pekarsky, both having spent a large part of their childhood growing up on the East Coast with a steady diet of New York Italian food before leaving the bite of the Big Apple for the coasts of California.

“American-Italian food is something both Mike and I grew up with; he’s from New Jersey, I’m from New York and we both moved to California (but we didn’t know each other till we moved here). When we both moved out [to California], we were both blown away by what SoCal Italian food is. And it’s really cool; it’s lighter, it’s got this buzzy vibe to it, it’s based around what’s happening around California with food and the farms,” said Goodman, who moved out to Asia some 20 years ago and has called Singapore home for the past 11 years.

And to give it that distinct vibe and approach that Italian cuisine in SoCal is really about, the trio turned to another old pal, David Almany, former head chef of Mozza and Angeleno, who’s since moved to Los Angeles.

Like a true pandemic story, Almany fine-tuned the recipes and consulted from his home kitchen in SoCal over Zoom sessions to bring the authentic California food experience across the oceans.

Start off with the coastal flavours of the Grilled Oysters, inspired by Goodman’s goto-spot in Marshall, California: A quaint little shack by the Hog Island Oyster Company located on the side of the inlet where the oysters are farmed and served fresh with a gentle waft of seaweed.