Vietnam’s Cam Ranh is more than a beach getaway

A decade ago, stretches of the Bai Dai coastline near Cam Ranh were largely undeveloped. Today, luxury resorts have begun transforming the landscape, bringing new attention to this part of Vietnam's south-central coast.

At the newly opened JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa, a brief 15-minute transfer from Cam Ranh International Airport, a flourishing, hand-planted forest of over 10,000 trees greets arriving guests. From the open-air arrival pavilion, a central water feature draws the eye towards an unbroken view of cobalt water and sky.

While Phu Quoc has captured headlines in recent years following a wave of high-end resort openings, its rapid development leaves Cam Ranh in a distinct position. The coastline offers a quieter alternative to its island counterpart, with resorts spread along the sandy shores of Bai Dai beach. Just two and a half hours by direct flight from Singapore – or an hour's flight from Ho Chi Minh City – Cam Ranh offers an accessible coastal escape.