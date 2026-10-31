Vietnam’s Cam Ranh is more than a beach getaway
Beyond the tranquil shores of Bai Dai beach, discover traditional Cham craftsmanship and the historic landmarks of nearby Nha Trang, with bustling Ho Chi Minh City providing a lively contrast.
A decade ago, stretches of the Bai Dai coastline near Cam Ranh were largely undeveloped. Today, luxury resorts have begun transforming the landscape, bringing new attention to this part of Vietnam's south-central coast.
At the newly opened JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa, a brief 15-minute transfer from Cam Ranh International Airport, a flourishing, hand-planted forest of over 10,000 trees greets arriving guests. From the open-air arrival pavilion, a central water feature draws the eye towards an unbroken view of cobalt water and sky.
While Phu Quoc has captured headlines in recent years following a wave of high-end resort openings, its rapid development leaves Cam Ranh in a distinct position. The coastline offers a quieter alternative to its island counterpart, with resorts spread along the sandy shores of Bai Dai beach. Just two and a half hours by direct flight from Singapore – or an hour's flight from Ho Chi Minh City – Cam Ranh offers an accessible coastal escape.
Walking along Bai Dai beach at dawn reveals a pristine ribbon of powdery white sand and azure waters, noticeably free of plastic debris. At 5.30am, as the rising sun paints the sky in shades of honey and rose, the coastline is quiet, with little to disturb the gentle, rhythmic lap of the tide.
The region's cultural heritage also finds expression in the resort's architecture. Its low-rise buildings feature warm timber joinery and lattice screening accented by Champa folk art motifs – a nod to the Cham people, whose historical kingdoms ruled parts of central and southern Vietnam for centuries.
As twilight settles over the main courtyard, the lobby fills with the haunting sounds of the Dan Da – an ancient lithophone made from stone, played every evening by local musicians in a tribute to the region's cultural heritage.
KEEPING ANCIENT TRADITIONS ALIVE
The true emotional heart of the Cam Ranh experience lies in its connection to living heritage. Master Cham artisans travel from Bau Truc – a centuries-old pottery village – to the resort to showcase their craft.
Here, guest spaces transform into an open-air workshop where craftswomen demonstrate their ancient, wheel-less technique: walking backwards in steady, rhythmic circles around stationary blocks of clay to shape hand-moulded earthenware.
Participating in this hands-on masterclass, accompanied by traditional Cham drumbeats, offers a window into a centuries-old craft tradition passed down through generations of women.
FLAVOURS OF THE COAST
Cam Ranh's coastal flavours take centre stage at Clay Craft, the resort's main dining room, where traditional regional recipes are given a modern twist. A standout starter of grilled minced duck wrapped in betel leaves comes topped with spicy mango salsa and fried makrut lime leaves – a vibrant riff on bo la lot, which typically uses beef.
The highlight, however, is the local cobia. Braised with pork belly in a flavoursome reduction of fresh coconut water, fish sauce, crushed ginger and green pepper, the fish arrives bubbling alongside piping-hot claypot rice.
At Seafood Grill, Cam Ranh's seafood takes centre stage. Local spiny lobster is simply grilled over charcoal to highlight its natural sweetness, while the appetisers include a kumquat-dressed tartare of fresh grouper caught in Van Ninh and a velvety Hue-style lotus seed soup with crab meat and caviar.
For a deeper exploration of the region's cultural heritage, a drive north brings travellers to Nha Trang. The highlight is the Po Nagar Cham Towers, a majestic pilgrimage site built between the eighth and 13th centuries and dedicated to the goddess Po Nagar. The complex still hums with spiritual energy.
Between heritage stops, a visit to La Viet Coffee offers a glimpse of Vietnam's evolving cafe scene, with coffee flights featuring traditional brews alongside inventive creations enhanced with coconut foam and Hue-style salted cream.
For lunch, consider a local feast at Ot Niem, where you assemble rice paper wraps filled with Nha Trang-style charcoal-grilled pork, crisp green mango, fresh herbs and crunchy fried rice paper.
SAIGON REIMAGINED
When the coastal tranquillity inevitably gives way to city life, a one-hour flight brings travellers back to the energetic, motorbike-filled streets of Ho Chi Minh City. Saigon serves as a lively urban bookend to a coastal escape.
Located in the heart of District 1, the newly transformed JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon provides a convenient base for exploring the city.
At Pisco Hana, a sleek Nikkei cocktail lounge, bartenders put inventive spins on classic cocktails. The Doi reimagines the Old Fashioned using beeswax-infused whisky, cacao and aromatic wild mountain doi seeds. Adjacent restaurant Nikura serves Peruvian-Japanese dishes, including fresh snapper ceviche tossed in a mango-habanero leche de tigre and grilled beef tongue with local passionfruit sauce.
Stepping out into District 1, the city's artistic heritage is within easy reach. The Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum houses a collection of Indochine masterpieces, including Nguyen Gia Tri's lacquer works incorporating shimmering eggshells and gold leaf.
A short drive away, the new interactive Pho Museum traces the century-long evolution of Vietnam's national dish, inviting visitors to explore its cultural history and discover the regional differences between northern and southern pho.
For Singapore travellers seeking a different kind of regional escape, this dual itinerary offers plenty of appeal. From Cam Ranh's uncrowded coastline and ancient craft traditions to Saigon's magnetic creative energy, Vietnam offers opportunities to unwind and discover in equal measure.