Can technology and the Internet replace private concierge services?

In the latest Luxury Concierge Service Market Analysis by global market intelligence and consulting organisation Coherent Market Insights, the global luxury concierge service market is projected to surpass US$731.4 million (S$1,033 million) in revenue by the end of 2030, up from US$458.2 million in 2021. The November 2022 report also noted that a growing adoption of online platforms for such services, which minimise human intervention, is expected to drive market growth, where the bookings of hotels, restaurants and transport are quickly done in a few clicks on an app or online.

Technology may have taken over lifestyle experiences, but it seems that the top private concierges are still sticking to the tried-and-true formula of providing a personal touch.

The Inside Access, which focuses on high-end dining, luxury events and travel experiences in Singapore, Bangkok and Bali, is a case in point. Their clients tap mainly on the firm's relationships with award-winning chefs and mixologists to create bespoke dining experiences in venues such as on board a yacht or in a colonial bungalow.

Founder Arron Goh explained: “We tailor each aspect to the client’s needs and wants. While having a digital touchpoint allows us to reach a wider audience looking for customisable experiences, it isn’t the best path for us as we believe strongly that the human touch and having an in-person conversation is the way to truly understand the nuances of our high-end client’s requirements that can be hard to capture in a set of pre-selected options.”